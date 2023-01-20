Washington Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, center, talks with Beef Commission executive director Patti Brumbach and rancher Bill Sieverkropp of Ephrata after a hearing Jan. 19 on a bill that would increase funding for the Beef Commission.
OLYMPIA — Washington beef and dairy groups urged lawmakers Thursday to double the beef checkoff to $3 from $1.50 per head, though some cow-calf producers remain opposed.
The Cattle Producers of Washington was the only group that testified against Senate Bill 5150. Other cattle organizations wholeheartedly endorsed the legislation.
If the bill passes, the state Beef Commission will collect $2.50 for every cow sold in Washington. It currently receives $1 and takes in about $1.1 million a year.
The national Beef Board would continue to receive 50 cents for national promotions.
The checkoff has not been increased since 1985. Inflation has eroded the commission's ability to promote beef, bill supporters told the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
Washington Cattlemen's Association President Jeff Keane said ranchers depend on the commission to increase sales.
"We cannot do the advertising and marketing we need for our product from our living rooms. We have an organization that does it," said Keane, a Douglas County cattleman.
The Washington Cattle Feeders Association, Washington State Dairy Federation and meat producer Agri Beef also testified in favor of the bill.
The Cattle Producers of Washington aligns with R-CALF USA, a national organization that has pushed for reforms to the mandatory checkoff.
Scott Nielsen of the Cattle Producers said in an interview that the organization supports the Beef Commission. The group, however, remains concerned fees are not being collected on imported cattle, he said.
Washington ranchers are disproportionately funding the commission's promotions that benefit foreign-bred beef, too, said Nielsen, a former member of the commission board.
"We support the Beef Commission getting more money, but we support collecting it differently," he said.
Beef Commission executive director Patti Brumbach said she's confident fees are being collected.
"If someone knows about a hole out there, I'd like to hear about it because we could use the revenue," she said.
The agriculture committee has scheduled a vote on the bill Jan. 26. The bill must pass the committee to be voted on by the full Senate and then sent to the House.
Sen. Shelly Short, a Republican who represents northeast Washington, said she won't support the bill. She said she's heard from ranchers who oppose it.
Ranchers in her district are feeling beleaguered, including by wolves, Short said. "Can I continue to add fees and stress on already stressed ranchers in my district?"
Cattle Feeders executive director Jack Field, who also raises cattle, said the investment would be worth it for the industry. "There will never be an assessment that comes before you with 100% support," he told senators.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.