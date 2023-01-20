Beef Commission

Washington Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, center, talks with Beef Commission executive director Patti Brumbach and rancher Bill Sieverkropp of Ephrata after a hearing Jan. 19 on a bill that would increase funding for the Beef Commission.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

OLYMPIA — Washington beef and dairy groups urged lawmakers Thursday to double the beef checkoff to $3 from $1.50 per head, though some cow-calf producers remain opposed.

The Cattle Producers of Washington was the only group that testified against Senate Bill 5150. Other cattle organizations wholeheartedly endorsed the legislation.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you