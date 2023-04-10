sm etna summit.jpg

For scale, a person stands next to a pile of snow at Etna Summit on April 1. The snowpack will feed into the Scott Valley as it melts. 

 Courtesy of Theodora Johnson/Sco

Farmers and ranchers in the rural Scott Valley of Northern California have asked water officials to rescind drought regulations in light of the state's recent heavy snowfall.

At a State Water Resources Control Board public meeting on April 4, farmers in the valley urged officials to drop an emergency drought regulation that the board put in place last year, saying it is no longer necessary after this winter's large snowpack.

