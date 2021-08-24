As Mindy and John Woody's flock of sheep grew, so did the couple's monthly pasture irrigation bill.
"The pumping was getting really costly," said John Woody.
So, the Woodys, who run goats, cattle, 100 lambs and 50 ewes in Douglas County, Ore., decided to explore options for producing their own energy. They wanted to install a small array of solar panels — less than an acre — to meet their farm's energy needs, but installation would be expensive, and grant applications looked "complex and convoluted."
"We found (USDA's Rural Development REAP program) and wanted to apply for it, but the grant application was daunting in terms of amount of paperwork," said Woody.
Then the Woodys found Lake County Resources Initiative, or LCRI, a small, Lakeview-based nonprofit that helps farmers statewide with energy efficiency projects and grants.
With LCRI's guidance, the Woodys navigated the paperwork and received a $23,615 REAP grant and other funding. The Woodys turned on their new solar energy system for the first time Aug. 20.
"I don't think it would've been possible without LCRI," said Woody.
Several farmers who have received help from LCRI say the nonprofit is an under-appreciated and important service for Oregon farmers.
The work of improving rural energy efficiency "has never been more important" than at this time when rural energy bills are so high, said Hannah Mullin, in public relations for LCRI.
According to a joint report from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy and Energy Efficiency for All, rural households pay about 40% more on energy bills than their metropolitan counterparts.
Nick Johnson, executive director for LCRI, said the nonprofit's work is also important as farmers seek to make irrigation efficiency improvements during drought.
Over the past decade, the nonprofit has served hundreds of Oregon farms. According to Johnson, projects have included solar array installations, irrigation system improvements, fitting of more energy-efficient lighting systems and equipment upgrades.
LCRI offers several services, some only to specific counties, others statewide.
Farmers whose businesses are located in Lakeview are eligible for cash incentives through Energy Trust of Oregon, with guidance from LCRI.
Farmers across the entire state can receive project assistance from LCRI with USDA Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP, grants. LCRI offers consulting, advice, grant-writing support and helps connect producers with contractors.
LCRI also helps farmers statewide apply for additional incentive programs, including REAP.
Farmers in four counties — Lake, Klamath, Harney and Modoc — are eligible for an additional service: agricultural energy assessments, or energy audits. During an assessment, experts tour a farm, looking for ways farmers can cut costs.
"They (assessors) could look at anything from irrigation system applicators to well pumps to machinery," said Johnson.
LCRI has something for everyone, said Johnson.
"If you're a farmer or rancher and you're looking at improving efficiency of your system, you're going to be eligible," he said.
Woody, the grant recipient, encourages farmers to do their research, tap into resources and "play an active role" in the project development process.