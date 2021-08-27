An investigation into a July 24 incident involving fireworks at a "wild cow" riding event at the Pioneer Days Rodeo in Oakley, Idaho, has identified no suspects.
The incident was investigated by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office following a request from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
McCord Larsen, the county's prosecuting attorney, issued a press release on Aug. 26 saying he has reviewed the sheriff’s office’s investigation.
“No suspects have been identified. Until suspects have been identified, there is no case to be criminally prosecuted,” he said.
“No further official comment will be issued by this office until suspects have been identified and a case brought before the court,” he said.
In its request, PETA said “horrific footage documents that cows frantically flailed and ran in circles as they desperately tried to evade countless flaming projectiles, many of which appeared to be aimed directly at them. Some even bounced off their heads and bodies.”
The organization sent a letter to Larsen and County Sheriff George Warrell on Aug. 2 calling for the investigation.
PETA said responsible parties should be identified and criminal charges, including cruelty-to-animals, should be filed as merited. It also wanted a ban on the longstanding use of pyrotechnics at the event.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.