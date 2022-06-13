New Zealand's government is considering a tax on methane emissions from livestock, which would include taxing cattle and sheep burps.
The proposal would make New Zealand the first nation to tax farmers for greenhouse gas emissions produced by livestock. The tax would go into effect in 2025.
"We are the first country to look to put a price on biological emissions," Nicky Hyslop, a farmer-director of Beef and Lamb New Zealand, said at a press conference last week.
Supporters say cutting emissions from the agricultural sector could slow climate change. Critics say the policy could hurt farmers economically.
The proposal was crafted by He Waka Eke Noa, or the Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership, a collaboration between New Zealand's government, the agricultural and natural resource sector and iwi-Maori tribes.
He Waka Eke Noa submitted a report with its recommendations to government ministers, including Climate Change Minister James Shaw and Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor, who welcomed it.
“We need to urgently cut emissions across all sectors of the economy — and that includes agriculture," Shaw, the climate change minister, said in a statement.
According to a 2021 report from the Ministry for the Environment, nearly half of New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, and of this, the main source is methane from livestock digestive systems.
Cows and sheep are ruminants with complex digestive systems and multi-chambered stomachs. As feed ferments within their bodies, these animals produce methane as a byproduct, which they belch out.
From a single animal, the effect is small, but New Zealand's livestock sector is enormous. According to the University of New Zealand, the country has to 5 million people, 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep.
O'Connor, the country's agriculture minister, said his office is committed to "pricing agricultural emissions to ensure their reduction" starting in 2025.
"We will take time to carefully consider the report along with the upcoming advice from the Climate Change Commission on the proposals," said O'Connor. "The sector and the wider public will have the opportunity to provide their view before (the) Cabinet makes final decisions towards the end of the year on how to effectively price emissions."
According to the report's executive summary, He Waka Eke Noa recommends a farm-level split-gas levy. Under this policy, farms would have to calculate their short- and long-term gas emissions using centralized calculator software.
Different levies would be applied to short- versus long-term emissions.
The System Oversight Board and Independent Maori Board would set levy rates and prices.
Levy revenue would be invested in research, development, extension support and in creating incentives for farmers to reduce emissions.
The proposal has been widely criticized. Waka Eke Noa has collected feedback from 7,444 members of New Zealand's agricultural community. The Feedback Summary Report includes anonymous responses from many concerned farmers.
"This will self-destruct farming as we know it," wrote one.
"I know many people who may see this as the last straw once they understand what it means," wrote another.
"This feels rushed, and we are guinea pigs for the world's farmers," another responder wrote.
The same surveys, however, found that most farmers preferred the farm-level split-gas levy policy over alternative approaches, including agricultural emissions being priced through the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme.
A final decision on the plan is expected by December.