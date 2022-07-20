A new group of wolves has taken up residence in Central Oregon, including parts of Deschutes and northern Klamath counties.
State wildlife officials designated an "Area of Known Wolf Activity" in the Upper Deschutes Wildlife Management Unit, which extends from near Bend south to Crescent along Highway 97 and west to the Pacific Crest Trail.
Ranchers in the area should consider non-lethal measures to protect their livestock, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, such as hiring range riders or using flashing lights and alarms to scare away wolves.
ODFW also recommends removing any carcasses or bone piles that might attract wolves. Other deterrents may include guard dogs, electrified fencing of small pastures and fladry.
While Oregon's wolf management plan does allow for killing wolves in the event of repeated attacks on livestock, this does not apply west of highways 395, 78 and 95, where wolves remain federally protected under the Endangered Species Act. That includes the Upper Deschutes area.
The minimum known wolf population in Oregon based on verified evidence was at least 175 at the end of 2021, though ODFW acknowledges the actual population is likely higher.
Biologists began monitoring reports of a single wolf in the area in August 2021, and one wolf was counted during ODFW's annual winter survey.
Earlier this year, tracks of four wolves were found in the area, though it wasn't immediately clear if they came from a new group of wolves or from the Indigo Pack, which occupies territory just to the south.
On July 4, a trail camera in the area snapped a photo of an adult wolf with five pups, confirming the new group.
Depending on how many wolves are in the group by year's end, it may be designated the Upper Deschutes Pack, with a pack being defined as having at least four wolves traveling together in winter — typically with at least two adults and their offspring.
ODFW says additional surveys will be conducted to learn more about the Upper Deschutes wolves' home range.