USDA will begin publishing two new reports next week aimed at increasing the transparency of cattle markets, according to National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
The new reports will provide greater insight into the 80% of the cattle market traded outside the cash-negotiated spot market and shine more light on the prices paid to cattle producers and overall market dynamics, USDA said in a press release.
The new National Daily Direct Formula Base Cattle Report will enable stakeholders to see the correlation between the negotiated trade for fed cattle and the reported formula base prices, as well as the aggregated values being paid as premiums and discounts.
The new National Weekly Cattle Net Price Distribution report will show the price and volume and weekly weighted average price for each purchase type — negotiated, negotiated grid, formula and forward contract.
“USDA’s announcement is a significant step toward increasing transparency in the cattle markets,” said Ethan Lane, NCBA’s vice president of government affairs.
The industry has been concerned there isn’t enough negotiated cash trade for true price discovery, which contributes to the determination of the base price in most formula pricing arrangements.
But there’s also been a lot of frustration that the formula sector is taking the price discovery provided by cash trades and using it to set a base price for formulas — to which premiums can be added — without necessarily lifting the price of cash trades, Lane said.
In most cases, formula pricing utilizes information derived from negotiated trade to set a base price, and cattle producers on formulas are generally making more money than those selling in the cash market, said Tanner Beymer, NCBA director of government affairs and market regulatory policy.
The rub for some producers is the formula sector is using information from the cash markets but not participating in those markets and not contributing to that price discovery, he said.
There’s good reason to sell on a formula basis, including guarantee of timely hook space in slaughter plants and efficiencies for both sellers and buyers, he said.
But producers have unique businesses and market cattle differently, he said.
The cash market informs base pricing in other marketing agreements, but those base prices are not always necessarily set by cash trades, Lane said.
USDA’s new daily report will provide greater information on the foundational price used in other marketing arrangements. The new weekly report will provide more insight into the different transaction types.
That information is useful to anyone looking to improve profitability by considering the risks and rewards of different marketing models, Beymer said.
While there’s no silver bullet for solving all the challenges producers are facing in cattle markets, the information will give producers more leverage in their negotiations, Lane said.