Central Stockyards LLC has acquired the Fed Cattle Exchange from 5150 Productions Co. and has a new plan for the online marketing platform that connects buyers and sellers.
Central Stockyards is a new start-up owned by Percipio Partners LLC, with deep roots in Nebraska, and its initial focus is on the fed cattle market segment and taking the Fed Cattle Exchange to a new level, said Forrest Roberts, president and CEO of the company.
The Central Stockyards’ team has spent two years planning and developing an online marketing platform with the vision of providing transparent price discovery through negotiated trade in a way that also rewards value creation, he said.
In the past year, the call for more transparent price discovery in the fed cattle segment has become a hot topic in the beef industry, he said.
Negotiated cash trade sets the base price for formula contracts, and only about 20% of live fed cattle today are sold on a cash basis — not enough for true price discovery.
The Fed Cattle Exchange is a vital tool to the cattle industry because it provides transparent price discovery. Central Stockyards’ vision is to make it even more valuable to customers and the entire cattle industry, he said.
“We are working hard to bring new marketing methods to the cattle industry that support the benefits of negotiated trade and reward value creation. And by doing so, we want to take the Fed Cattle Exchange to a whole new level of volume and participation,” he said.
Central Stockyards has already sought feedback from the industry and will continue to collaborate with buyers and sellers to innovate and evolve the Fed Cattle Exchange, he said.
Later this year, their plan is to launch Central Stockyards’ newly developed platform, adding videos, audio casts and expanded description to tell a better story of the cattle being traded across multiple market segments.
But for now, the complete focus is on the fed cattle market, he said.
In addition to straight-forward cash trade, the Fed Cattle Exchange will soon offer an additional marketing method with the option of trading on a negotiated grid — wherein the base price is negotiated between buyer and seller and the final price is determined by premiums or discounts based on carcass performance.
The Fed Cattle Exchange’s standardized grid would be based on the generic grid used by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to settle the live cattle futures contract — but with some improvements, he said.
The grid will be based on the dressing percentage at the plant where the cattle are processed, as opposed to a national percentage. If cattle perform above the plant average, sellers would receive a premium, he said.
The grid will also incorporate the Certified Angus Beef program so sellers can capture those premiums, and Central Stockyards is open to adding more program-specific grids in the future. It will also offer a specification for cattle over 30 months old, he said.
“We’re trying to have a menu for customers to choose from,” he said, adding both sellers and buyers are Central Stockyards’ core customers.