University of California Cooperative Extension researchers have opened a new, free online platform, called Match.graze, to connect landowners with livestock graziers.
The website’s purpose is to expand grazing across the state to reduce wildfire risk and improve pasture health. The project’s founders say the new platform will likely be replicated by extension offices in Oregon, Washington and other states.
“Lots of people don’t even think about grazing their acres. I think most people had forgotten about the need for vegetation management before 2017’s fires, but now it’s on more people’s minds,” said Stephanie Larson, UC livestock and range management farm adviser.
Michelle Nozzari, an administrator at the UC Cooperative Extension, told the Capital Press that the idea to create Match.graze arose in the wake of 2017’s devastating California fires. UC researchers knew that grazing could remove hundreds to thousands of pounds per acre of fine fuels across California’s landscape, reducing wildfire risk. They also knew that grazing on public and private lands is underutilized.
So the team, led by Larson, decided to create a “matchmaking” service, modeled after a dating app, to bring together property owners and grazers.
The researchers secured funding from the Rebuild Northbay Foundation and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
According to Larson, they patterned their website and grazing map after a similar model run by the South Dakota Grazing Exchange.
Match.graze is open for free to livestock owners of cattle, sheep, goats and horses. People can submit information to a database, such as acreage or animal type, forage characteristics, approximate location and contact information. Website users can then search a map to meet their needs.
Larson said in just its first few weeks, the website has already attracted about 45 grazers statewide who have listed their services. The grazers, she said, fit three main categories: small parcel-to-parcel grazers, large-scale contract grazing outfits and traditional farmers who just need to lease more land for their animals.
In the long term, Larson said she envisions expanded multi-species grazing across the state.
The extension team will focus the next few weeks on contacting landowners, inviting them to list their properties on the platform. For public lands, Larson said she plans to talk to regional and state parks, utility companies and various public land agencies. To reach individuals, Larson said she will contact community groups, fire safe councils and landowner organizations.
The service, Larson said, has already made a few matches.
“That’s been cool,” she said. “I think there are opportunities for fire fuel reduction here, but also for other goals like increasing biodiversity and carbon sequestration. And of course, it’s a continuing education piece to show the public how useful and important grazing is. It’s exciting.”
UC Cooperative Extension agents told the Capital Press they’ve talked to researchers at Oregon State University and Washington State University about creating similar platforms, and there’s “definitely a lot of interest.”