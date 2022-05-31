Chelsea Hajny takes over as executive vice president of the Washington Cattlemen's Association on July 1.
She replaces Ashley House, who left to take a job with the Colorado Farm Bureau. House joined the association in August 2020.
"I have been an ag kid my entire life, growing up on the back of a horse and with cattle," Hajny told the Capital Press. "I truly believe there are no better people than ag people."
Hajny grew up on a cattle ranch in North Idaho and currently raises Black Angus.
She is chief financial officer at Hajny Trading, an export and domestic hay operation she co-founded in the Kittitas Valley. She is also CEO of Hajny Strategies, which specializes in sponsorship acquisition for property and events.
She has also worked as development and revenue strategist for the Central Washington State Fair.
The executive vice president position is full-time.
Hajny said her first move will be to meet with ranchers to learn their needs.
"The priorities of the membership are going to quickly become my priorities," she said. "I'm just really excited, with the knowledge and background that I have, of what I can bring to the table for them."
The fact that Hajny also has her own consulting company and hay operation offers "great synergy," she said.
"Ag-based clients are my favorite," she said. "They speak to my heart. Ag people are the salt of the earth, the kind of people you want to know, that you're lucky enough to know, that make this world a great place to live in."
"Meeting Chelsea for the first time is like shaking hands with a ray of sunshine," said Mark Streuli, lobbyist for the association. "Her positive energy, self-confidence and a love for the cattle business really showed when she interviewed with the board. When you add that to her accomplished professional, executive work experience, it was very clear. She will be phenomenal in standing up for Washington's cattle ranchers."
Hajny pointed to existing expertise within the cattlemen's association community, from board members to volunteers.
"I am in this for the long haul," she said. "I am really excited to impact change and hit the ground running July 1 and do some really great things for some really great people."
The association represents more than 1,200 ranch families.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com