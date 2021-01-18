The 2020 elections brought some changes to the House of Representatives, some positive and some challenging for cattle producers.
Democrats have maintained control in the House of Representatives, but their margin has dwindled, said Tanner Beymer, director of government affairs and market regulatory policy for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
Republicans now hold 211 seats compared with Democrats’ 222 seats, and there are two vacancies yet to be determined, he said during a webinar on the lay of the land on Capitol Hill.
One vacancy is Louisiana District 5, where the newly elected Luke Letlow died of COVID-19 complications after securing the seat. District 5 is a conservative district and a safe Republican seat. A special election to determine Letlow’s successor is set for March 20, he said.
The other vacancy is New York District 22, with a close race, several recounts and a court case to determine the outcome between Democrat Anthony Brindisi — a friend of the cattle industry — and Republican Claudia Tenney. The outcome is expected in January, he said.
“So at the end of the day, we’re going to see a Democratic advantage of about nine or 10 seats,” he said.
As for House committees, there are some wins and some challenges, he said.
Rep. David Scott, D-Georgia, will chair the agriculture committee and is a really good friend of the cattle industry. He was a member of the commodity subcommittee that oversees the commodity exchanges, he said.
He replaces Democrat Collin Peterson of Minnesota who lost his seat to Republican Michelle Fishbach.
“He is a known quantity, and we are looking forward to working with him and his team,” Beymer said.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., will be the new chairman of the appropriations committee, bringing some significant challenges for the cattle industry, he said.
“And that’s something that we are preparing for and trying to engage with her team to make sure that our interests are best represented in the annual federal budgeting process,” Beymer said.
Another challenge is Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., who is returning as chairman of the natural resources committee. He is probably one of the most anti-grazing, anti-cattle members of Congress, Beymer said.
Other returning chairmen include Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J, on the energy and commerce committee; Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore. on the transportation committee; and Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., on the ways and means committee. Neal will probably be the architect of President-elect Biden’s tax plan, he said.
New ranking members on the Republican side include Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., on the agriculture committee.
“We have already established a strong working relationship with him and his team and his staff. We are ready to hit the ground running with him,” Beymer said.
The same goes for Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., on the natural resources committee, who will be great to work with, he said.
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., is the ranking member on the energy and commerce committee and is expected to be a strong ally of the cattle industry, Beymer said.