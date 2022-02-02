OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Agriculture is offering a new grant for small meat processors in the state.
According to a press release, the application period is now open for the program, called the WSDA Local Meat Processing Capacity Grants.
The deadline to apply for a small project grant, with funding available up to $150,000, is Feb. 28, while the deadline for large project grants, eligible for funding between $150,000 to $750,000, is March 7.
The funding for these grants — a $3.6 million pool — was approved by the Washington State Legislature.
The purpose of the grant program, according to the state's agriculture department, is give small to mid-sized Washington farms more access to livestock and poultry processing facilities.
"The COVID-19 pandemic made it clear that there is a need for more meat processing services in Washington, to strengthen food supply chains and local food economies," the release said.
To be eligible for a grant, a business must be owned and operated in Washington and have 75 or fewer employees. Nonprofits and government entities providing meat processing services are also eligible.
The grant money can be used by meat processors to expand their capacity. Specifically, funding can be used for equipment, facility improvements, planning and workforce development costs.
The expected turnaround for projects is fast. To be eligible for funding, small projects must be completed by June 30, 2022, while large projects must be finished by June 30, 2023.
More information can be found at: agr.wa.gov/grants. WSDA will host a webinar about the application process via Zoom at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
