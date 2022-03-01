Wolves and water remain the biggest concerns for ranchers, the new president of the Cattle Producers of Washington says.
"Those are what could cripple our industry the quickest," Josslinn Schoesler told the Capital Press.
CPOW supports the control or eradication of any predator that endangers or negatively impacts the livestock industry, or the people involved in it, Schoesler said.
CPOW also wants to protect agricultural exemptions already in place.
"Ranchers do not need a water right so that their cow can drink from the creek, pond or the river," she said. "That's been in place since the 1960s. We need to keep those exemptions in place."
A rancher raising more than 300 head of cattle, Schoesler was officially elected president of the organization in January.
Schoesler said her priorities are to protect the interests of the state's cattle ranchers and restore prosperity to rural Washington.
CPOW's founding members in 2004 formed the organization to preserve and promote beef bred, born and raised in the state.
She's been ranching her whole life, she said.
Her parents are ranchers Dave and Julie Dashiell, and Washington Sen. Mark Schoesler is her father-in-law.
"My grandpa gave me my first cow when I was not even in school yet," she said. "I've always had cattle and continue to run cattle with my husband today."
They winter in Ritzville, and summer in pastures in Lincoln and Adams counties.
The people involved are her favorite part of ranching, she said.
"They're just good, salt of the earth people," she said. "They're not afraid to work hard every day, and when things go wrong, they're there to help."
When Schoesler and 22 other ranchers were affected by the Whitney Road fire near Davenport in September 2020, followed by drought in 2021, they received donations of hay, protein supplements and fencing supplies, she said.
"We're not the type to ask for anything, but it was amazing to see the support," Schoesler said. "Just a great network of people. They show up when you need it."
Schoesler said she finds the most hope in the fact that so many people are willing to volunteer to support the industry.
"It's just the satisfaction of knowing you're helping keep a tradition alive," she said. "That's all it takes. This is a lifestyle that is wonderful, and it needs to continue. Unless people are willing to volunteer, it's going to have struggles."
Schoesler felt it was "brave" of CPOW's founders to break away from other groups in 2004.
"I felt a responsibility to continue what they started," she said of accepting the presidency. "We're here to help where we can. I'm just here to keep it going."
Schoesler will serve a two-year term, with the option to serve for another term.