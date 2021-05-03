An analysis of the cattle trade in the first quarter of the year shows negotiated trade fell short of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association’s goals in some regions of the nation — but it also showed substantial improvement in some regions compared to the first quarter of 2020.
NCBA’s plan is to achieve at least 75% of robust trade levels in each region during at least 10 of the 13 weeks in a given quarter.
Failure to meet those levels constitutes a minor trigger, and three minor triggers constitute a major trigger. The NCBA will seek a legislative or regulatory solution if there are two major triggers in the most recent four rolling quarters.
Analysis of the first quarter by Justin Benavidez, extension economist at Texas A&M University, found the Texas-Oklahoma-New Mexico region failed to meet the minimum threshold during four weeks of the quarter.
The Kansas region failed in six weeks, the Nebraska-Colorado region failed in two weeks and the Iowa-Minnesota region did not fail in any of the weeks.
Fallout from winter storm Uri and a plant maintenance closure in Kansas led to "force majeure" exclusions during several weeks, he said.
“I think a lot of people take the top-line results of the failure to meet the established thresholds and consider these voluntary efforts to be a failure," he said in his online post of the results. "It is evident that by the measures of the 75% plan, a major trigger was tripped. However, I won’t be quick to call the results of Q1 an outright failure.”
First, negotiated trade in the first quarter increased substantially compared to the same period in 2020, he said.
The Texas-Oklahoma-New Mexico region would have failed to meet the threshold in 10 of 13 weeks in the first quarter of 2020. Trade volumes would have failed in 3 weeks in the Kansas region and in five weeks in the Nebraska-Colorado region, he said.
Second, negotiated trade in the first quarter was up over the previous five-year average across the Southern Plains, he said.
“Third, the proximity of misses to makes is worth noting,” he said.
Two failing weeks in the Texas-Oklahoma-New Mexico region only feel short by a few hundred head, and three failing weeks in the Kansas region fell short by less than 1,000 head, he said.
In addition, the study NCBA used to set its thresholds to achieve robust price discovery contained minimum thresholds to establish any price discovery. In all regions except Kansas, and during one week in the Nebraska-Colorado region, those minimums were achieved, he said.
“Results for Q1 show an industry making strides to achieve negotiated volume to achieve price discovery as a result of the voluntary 75% plan,” he said.