4armyworm.jpg (copy)

An armyworm isn't large, but the damage it and others like it can do to grass crops is huge.

 Pete Schreder/Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE, Ore. — After a devastating attack on hay crops last fall by armyworms, Wallowa County farmers and crop scientists are taking measures to see that they don’t get hit again.

Darrin Walenta, an agronomist with field crop responsibilities for Wallowa, Baker and Union counties for Oregon State University Extension, said they are placing traps that contain pheromones of the female armyworm moths in likely hot spots around the region. The scents emitted by the pheromones will attract male armyworms to the traps and data can be collected from them.

