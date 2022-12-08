Beef cattle

USDA has completed its work on a rule to obtain information for the new Cattle Contracts Library.

 Capital Press File

USDA has published a final rule to secure the information needed for its new Cattle Contracts Library. The rule is set to go into effect Jan. 6.

The final rule will require packers that slaughtered an average of not less than 5% of the number of fed cattle slaughtered nationally during the immediately preceding five calendar years to submit contractual information for the purchase of cattle.

