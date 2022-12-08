USDA has published a final rule to secure the information needed for its new Cattle Contracts Library. The rule is set to go into effect Jan. 6.
The final rule will require packers that slaughtered an average of not less than 5% of the number of fed cattle slaughtered nationally during the immediately preceding five calendar years to submit contractual information for the purchase of cattle.
It will ensure complete reporting of contractual information and volumes purchased, including:
• Supplemental information on cattle requirements.
• Associated schedules of premiums and discounts.
• Delivery and transportation terms and payments.
• Appendices and agreements of financing, risk-sharing or profit sharing.
• Other financial arrangements associated with such contracts whenever new contracts are offered or existing contracts are updated.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is pleased that USDA listened to feedback from stakeholders while crafting it, said Tanner Beymer, the organization's senior director of government affairs.
“We are hopeful that this pilot program will strike an appropriate balance between offering cattle producers additional insight into the market while also protecting their proprietary business information,” he said.
“A Cattle Contract Library is just one of many tools NCBA has advocated for to help producers make informed business decisions and capture the most value possible for their cattle,” he said.
NCBA has long advocated for market transparency tools and worked closely with congressional leaders like Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., to secure congressional authorization for the pilot program.
NCBA staff has worked closely with USDA to provide feedback during the testing phase of the program and looks forward to continued engagement and evaluation as the pilot program begins, he said.
The Agricultural Marketing Service expects to have a working pilot for public consumption in early 2023 with plans to hold an industry briefing session prior to release.
Once that occurs, the agency will engage in producer education through webinars, meetings and other opportunities. Ensuring this information is readily available, accessible and understood by those who stand to benefit is of critical importance, the agency said in a press release.
