USDA has extended by 45 days the comment period for proposed rules to revise sweeping regulations that govern the marketplace for livestock and poultry.
The Inclusive Competition and Market Integrity Under the Packers and Stockyards Act rules would modernize regulations prohibiting undue prejudice, unjust discrimination and deception to provide for clearer, more effective standards, according to USDA.
The original deadline for comment was Dec. 2.
“This extension’s very important for cattle producers because we need to fully unpack this rulemaking,” said Tanner Beymer, senior director of government affairs for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
The proposal is 188 pages, asks 44 specific questions and only gave people 60 days to respond, he said.
“If USDA is serious about wanting a robust set of comments from impacted stakeholders, from people who the rule would affect, then they need to allow them the appropriate amount of time to respond thoughtfully and holistically…,” he said.
Producers need time to respond to the questions and other potential impacts, and he doesn’t know if 45 days will be enough time to do that, he said.
This is one of several rules USDA has alluded to over the next couple of years, and they all speak to one another, he said.
“They’re going to play off of each other, and it’s difficult for us to put together comprehensive comments on one rule when we don’t know what the other ones are…,” he said.
This regulatory suite is concerning to NCBA because the rulemaking looks to split producers into groups and treat them differently based on their market access abilities and other factors, he said.
“I think we all admire the desire of the department to take a good, hard look at the industry and the marketplace to make sure that there is fairness. But I think that there are a lot of arrangements and a lot of nuances to this regulation that the department is not thinking through entirely,” he said.
There are things that could significantly upend the way cattle producers do business and ultimately make it more difficult for consumers to access high-quality beef and difficult for producers to capture more margin for higher-value traits in their livestock, he said.
There are a lot of things to consider, and NCBA would like to see USDA tap the brakes, he said.
“There are quite literally decades of legislative, judicial and regulatory history associated with this effort. And we would like for them to take a pause, engage with stakeholders, figure out where some of the blind spots may be in this rule before they proceed with some sort of finalization process,” he said.
Ultimately, NCBA would like to see something reflective of the intent of the Packers and Stockyards Act and not an overreach by USDA trying to assert itself into the daily operation of the market, he said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.