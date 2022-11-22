USDA has extended by 45 days the comment period for proposed rules to revise sweeping regulations that govern the marketplace for livestock and poultry.

The Inclusive Competition and Market Integrity Under the Packers and Stockyards Act rules would modernize regulations prohibiting undue prejudice, unjust discrimination and deception to provide for clearer, more effective standards, according to USDA.

