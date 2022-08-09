Asian longhorned tick

The Asian longhorned tick nymph, left, and the adult female.

 CDC

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and USDA will host an online symposium Aug. 23-24 on the Asian longhorned tick and its potential impact on the U.S. cattle industry.

The tick can transmit a disease — Theileria — in cattle not seen in the U.S. until recently. The disease causes an infectious anemia similar to anaplasmosis and possible abortions and even death, said Kathy Simmons, chief veterinarian for NCBA.

