The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and USDA will host an online symposium Aug. 23-24 on the Asian longhorned tick and its potential impact on the U.S. cattle industry.
The tick can transmit a disease — Theileria — in cattle not seen in the U.S. until recently. The disease causes an infectious anemia similar to anaplasmosis and possible abortions and even death, said Kathy Simmons, chief veterinarian for NCBA.
“Recovered animals may be persistently infected. Currently there is no approved treatment in the United States and no vaccine for Theileria,” she said.
This tick can reproduce without a male, so a single female tick can quickly produce a population, she said.
“The tick is very small, about the size of a sesame seed, and may be difficult to detect until the host is infested by a number of these ticks,” she said.
The tick is an exotic, invasive pest first identified in the U.S. in 2017, but it has probably been in the country since 2010, she estimated.
“This tick is a serious pest of livestock in Australia and the Western Pacific regions, and it can transmit diseases to both livestock and humans,” she said.
It has a diverse host range with over 25 different hosts already identified in the U.S., including birds, she said.
Currently 176 counties in 17 states have local populations of the tick. They’re all east of the Mississippi River with the exception of Missouri and Arkansas, according to USDA.
NCBA partnered with USDA to increase awareness and a better understanding of the tick through the two-day webinar. The webinar will include information on the tick, how to identify it, how it can affect livestock and how to effectively manage it.
It should be of special interest to livestock owners but also to veterinarians, state animal-health officials and the research community, she said.
“We plan to explore the ticks of veterinary importance with special focus on the Asian longhorned tick," she said.
The webinar will also review USDA Agricultural Research Service research on ticks and tick identification. It will also include a panel of state veterinarians to discuss how the Asian longhorned tick has affected their states, as well as their efforts to manage the tick.
“We hope to have a large audience for this two-day webinar,” she said.