National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is hosting a two-day virtual event for cattle producers across the country to come together for industry news, updates, education and networking.
The 2021 Cattle Industry Convention Winter Reboot, scheduled for Feb. 23-24, is an opportunity for producers to connect with NCBA and serves as a kickoff event for the Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show that will take place Aug. 10-12 in Nashville.
“Despite the move of the main event in August, we’re excited to host this event allowing cattlemen and women to engage in industry-leading content in a way that is accessible for everyone,” Colin Woodall, NCBA CEO, said in a press release.
“NCBA continues to focus on meeting the needs of our members and the industry. This virtual experience will provide vital industry updates and education as we start the new year,” he said.
Winter Reboot sessions include an update on issues in Washington, D.C., and expectations with the new administration. Ten educational programs will be offered covering topics such as sustainability, as well as a technology tool introduction.
A virtual marketplace will also be featured during the Winter Reboot to allow attendees interaction with leading agribusinesses.
Registration for the Winter Reboot and details about the event can be found at www.convention.ncba.org/winter-reboot .