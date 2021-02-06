National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has elected Jerry Bohn, a cattle producer from Wichita, Kan., as the association’s president, according to a press release on Friday.
Bohn, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, has had an expansive career in the cattle industry since his early days of custom grazing cattle with his family in the Flint Hills of Kansas.
He was a member of Kansas State University’s award-winning livestock judging team and has served 34 years as the manager of Pratt Feeders, a commercial cattle feeding operation in his home state of Kansas.
He has also dedicated his time as a leader for several state-level associations, using his expertise and experiences to mentor the next generation of industry advocates.
“As I look forward to this year as NCBA president, I have immense pride for the cattle industry and our dues-paying members that help to make this the leading cattle organization representing U.S. producers,” Bohn said.
“Becoming president is my greatest honor and opportunity to give back to the industry that made me who I am today, and for that I am forever grateful,” he said.
He said he’s heard quite a few producers in the past year say the only way to get something done in Washington, D.C., in agriculture is through National Cattlemen's Beef Association.
“This is the greatest testament to the grassroots power of our members and state affiliates. It is why I am so proud to represent NCBA as president, and it is the reason I get up every day, ready to fight for the American producer," he said.
NCBA members also elected Don Schiefelbein of Minnesota as president-elect and Todd Wilkinson of South Dakota as vice president.
Wyoming rancher Mark Eisele was elected policy chairman, and Nebraska cattle producer Buck Wehrbein was elected policy vice chairman.
Clay Burtrum of Oklahoma and Brad Hastings of Texas were elected as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the federation division.