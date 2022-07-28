The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is voicing strong support for the Food and Energy Security Act introduced by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.
The bill would require federal regulators to disclose how proposed rules would impact food and energy prices.
“This bill is specifically related to the SEC’s proposed rulemaking that would mandate greenhouse gas emissions reporting from publicly traded companies,” Mary-Thomas Hart, NCBA environmental counsel, said from NCBA’s Summer Business Meeting in Reno, Nev.
The Securities and Exchange Commission in March proposed the Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors, which would require SEC registrants to provide information about climate-related risks that are likely to have an impact on their business or financial condition.
It would require companies to report their direct emissions, emissions primarily resulting from the generation of electricity they consume and all other indirect emissions.
Agricultural groups oppose the rule, saying those “other” indirect emissions would include emissions by the vast majority of farmers and ranchers, as they provide almost every raw product that goes into the food supply chain.
The rule “will create new reporting burdens for every farm, ranch and small business in the country,” Hart said.
She thinks Thune’s bill was introduced to send an important message to the Biden administration that it needs clear indication from Congress before it takes action, she said.
“We already saw the Supreme Court earlier this year send that message to the administration and now to see that message from Congress is really exciting,” she said.
She was referring to Supreme Courts court’s ruling in West Virginia v. EPA, which struck down EPA’s Clean Power Plan and set the precedent that regulatory agencies must have direction from Congress to take sweeping action.
SEC was designed to regulate publicly traded companies and enforce rules against market manipulation, she said.
“But in recent years, we’ve seen efforts from the SEC to kind of expand their authority beyond publicly traded companies up and down the supply chain,” she said.
“This greenhouse gas reporting mandate is just the latest example of that and could potentially subject farmers and ranchers to unnecessary, inaccurate reporting requirements,” she said.
Thune’s bill would also prohibit federal regulators from implementing any rule that would increase food or energy prices if inflation is higher than 4.5%. Since the start of 2022, inflation has consistently been over 7% with the inflation rate hitting 9.1% in June — the highest in four decades.
NCBA, its affiliates and other agriculture organizations submitted comments to SEC earlier this year, and the comment period is not closed, she said.
“We expect to see a finalized rule in some form by the end of the year. It’s unclear if the final rule is going to look exactly like the proposal,” she said.
So NCBA is just waiting to see, she said.
