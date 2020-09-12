National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is seeking college student interns who’d like to engage with the industry during the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in Nashville, Tenn.
The convention will be Feb. 1-5.
Up to 18 interns will be selected. They will be assigned to help staff members and attendees with meetings and events and should be prepared to handle a wide range of responsibilities. NCBA will strive to provide students time to maximize industry networking.
Students must be able to work Jan. 31 through Feb. 5 in Nashville. They must be at least a junior-level college student at an accredited university at the time of application. Preferably they will have a background in, or working knowledge of, the cattle or beef industry, and must have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average. Students should be well-versed in all areas of social media.
Students must complete an application and send college transcripts, two letters of recommendation and a resume. Deadline for applying is Oct. 23.
To Apply, visit: https://ncba.hyrell.com/UI/Views/Applicant/VirtualStepCareers.aspx .