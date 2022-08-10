Cattle

Internships are available for college juniors at the NCBA's annual convention in New Orleans.

 Capital Press File

College students interested in the cattle industry can get a behind-the-scenes experience as interns Feb. 1-3 at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is again offering college students internships to work the convention while networking with cattle producers and other industry stakeholders.

