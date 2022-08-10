College students interested in the cattle industry can get a behind-the-scenes experience as interns Feb. 1-3 at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is again offering college students internships to work the convention while networking with cattle producers and other industry stakeholders.
Up to 18 interns will be selected and will be responsible for setting up the demonstration arena, assisting at committee meetings and Cattlemen’s College, participating in the NCBA booth, and posting on social media.
Student interns must be able to work Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, provide their own transportation to New Orleans and be at least a junior-level college student at an accredited university at the time of the event.
Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average, preferably have a background in or working knowledge of the cattle or beef industry and have experience with social media.
NCBA said the opportunity offers college students the ability to network with industry stakeholders throughout the beef industry and gain valuable experience. Interns also receive a one-year NCBA student membership.
Students must complete an online Student Internship Application and submit college transcripts, two letters of recommendation and a resume. The application deadline is Oct. 21. For more information, contact Grace Webb at gwebb@beef.org.
