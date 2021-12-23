WASHINGTON, D.C. — It was a busy year in the nation’s capital for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, with some significant wins to show for the effort.
“We really had a focus this year on increasing opportunities for producer profitability throughout the supply chain,” said Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs.
NCBA linked all policy priorities back to that central focus in considering opportunities and challenges facing the industry in the new administration, he said during a virtual meeting on Dec. 22.
NCBA spent a lot of time educating Congress, consumers and others about the threat to cattle producers created by onerous proposals to help pay for the Build Back Better initiative and other large spending bills, he said.
They included elimination of the stepped-up basis, decreasing the death tax exemption and increasing the capital gains tax to more than 40%.
“All could have a dramatic impact for cattle producers just at a time when as an industry we’re transitioning or expecting to transition about 40% of our operations to the next generation within the next 15 years,” he said.
The pushback on those proposals turned into one of the largest grassroots campaigns the industry has ever launched, and Congress heard the message, he said.
“So we’re really proud of that work … and we know we’re going to have to continue that focus moving into 2022 as we see whatever the next version of Build Back Better might be,” he said.
Another area of focus has been sustainability and climate, and NCBA was excited to come out with its goals to be climate-neutral as an industry by 2040.
“I think it’s been really well received in Washington by policymakers. … I’m extremely pleased by the dramatic difference in how grazing and cattle production is being treated in the policy conversation in Washington relative to maybe 10 years ago in previous administrations,” he said.
Cattle production is now being embraced as a climate solution, rather than as a threat or an impact. NCBA will continue to push the good work producers do on the ground and the conservation benefit the industry provides, he said.
Another huge focus has been markets, cattle prices and all the components of leverage in the supply chain. NCBA continues to have robust dialogues with the administration on things like packing capacity and new funding for expanding capacity.
“We need to make sure we’re looking for opportunities to create new packing capacity in areas that are underserved now,” he said.
It needs to be regional, diverse and created in a way to generate more value for producers’ product and bring more of the beef dollar back to the ranch, he said.
“We have a tremendous amount of demand right now, both nationally and around the world, and we want to capitalize on that,” he said.
NCBA wants to make sure producers get paid for the beef they raise because that quality product starts on the ranch, he said.
NCBA is also focusing on price discovery and producers’ ability to choose the best marketing method for their cattle rather than a government mandate telling them how to market, he said.
Rulemaking has also been, and will continue to be, a big focus with the rollback of Trump administration rules on such things as waters of the U.S., the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act.
“It’s disappointing to see some of those rulemakings labeled as problematic simply because of the administration they came out of,” he said.
When the rulemakings took place, there was strong representation from lots of different groups — including The Nature Conservancy, Environmental Defense Fund and other non-government organizations — and they were pretty balanced rules, he said.