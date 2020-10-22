Price discovery in the fed cattle market has long been a concern in the cattle industry. But that concern has risen to a fever pitch due to wide price disparities between fed cattle and boxed beef prices related to a fire at a Tyson plant last year and COVID-19 this spring.
Alternative Marketing Arrangements have largely displaced negotiated cash trade, which only accounts for 20% of live fed cattle sales today. That negotiated trade sets the base price for formula contracts, now heavily used by packers, but there’s not enough of it for true price discovery.
“The concern the industry has is that there has not been a robust, transparent volume of negotiated trade in our markets,” Jerry Bohn, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association president-elect, said during an NCBA “Beltway Beef” podcast.
Bohn is a Kansas cattle producer and serves as the chairman of an NCBA subgroup to develop a framework to increase negotiated trade to facilitate adequate price discovery.
While many cattle producers support legislation to establish mandatory minimum thresholds for negotiated trade, NCBA wants to try a voluntary plan first.
But NCBA will pursue legislative or regulatory measures if it doesn’t get buy-in from cattle feeders and the four major meatpackers, who purchase more than 80% of U.S. fed cattle.
The plan sets minimum weekly thresholds for negotiated trade and packer participation in four regions.
The thresholds for negotiated trade are based on levels identified by Stephen Koontz of Colorado State University as providing robust price discovery. The plan is to achieve no less than 75% of the robust levels in each region in no less than 75% of the price reporting weeks in a quarter.
In Bohn’s region, the robust level is 21,000 head a week, meaning the minimum threshold is 15,750 head a week, he said.
The plan defines negotiated trade as a cash or spot market purchase by a packer or negotiation of a base price from which premiums are added and discounts subtracted.
Each region would also have to achieve no less than 75% of the packer weekly participation requirement, which is not yet determined, based on their share of weekly slaughter in no less than 75% of the reporting weeks in a quarter.
The subgroup will evaluate transactions on a quarterly basis, looking at eight minor triggers consisting of trade volume and packer participation in each of the four regions.
The tripping of three or more minor triggers in any given quarter will constitute a major trigger. If there is a major trigger in two of four rolling quarters, the subgroup will go back to NCBA for guidance on developing a mandatory or regulatory program, Bohn said.
“Right now, it’s voluntary. The onus is on the cattle feeders as well as the packers to make this plan work. And it’s our hope that voluntarily the industries will come together and that we won’t have to go to the mandatory route that could be put in place if the worst case happens,” he said.