RENO, Nev. — With its 2023 Farm Bill policy determined, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s focus now is making sure legislators are aware of its priorities.
“We try to come into these farm bills with very succinct asks, knowing that there’s going to be a lot of other groups out there asking for a lot of different things,” Allison Rivera, NCBA executive director of government affairs, said during the organization's summer business meeting here.
“Number one is going to be protecting those animal health provisions that we got into the last farm bill,” she said speaking from the meeting.
Those include a national animal vaccine bank that houses vaccines for foot and mouth disease. Foreign animal disease is a huge topic as countries like Indonesia now have an outbreak. So the need for this bank continues to be super important for the protection of the U.S. industry, she said.
“So we’ll continue to look at bolstering that bank, as well as the state animal preparedness programs that have been very helpful and very effective … and then our diagnostic labs, which do all of our testing and are just important for our tree-legged stool that we fought for in the last farm bill,” she said.
The second item is protecting voluntary conservation programs such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, as well as conservation easements, she said.
In addition to working for more flexibility in conservation programs, NCBA wants to make sure those programs remain in place, that producers have what they need, that NRCS agents are accessible on the ground and the voluntary component is maintained, she said.
“That’s so important as we look at this broader conversation about the climate and conservation and sustainability,” she said.
The third priority is strengthening risk-management programs, which have seen a huge uptick in usage in the industry. Participation in programs like the Livestock Risk Protection program have more than doubled in the last two years, she said.
“So we’re going to make sure that programs like that, that if tweaks need to be made that we work through this farm bill to make those tweaks and make sure that the programs like that have the funding they need to continue on,” she said.
The same thing goes for disaster programs, as far as bolstering and tweaking programs. NCBA has been able to get some of those tweaks done in the last year or so outside of a farm bill, she said.
“But in some instances, we’ve been told that they need to be done legislatively. And so this is our opportunity to do that,” she said.
Disaster programs, such as the Livestock Indemnity Program, have been hugely beneficial as cattle producers continue to deal with wildfire, drought and extreme heat, she said.
“The last piece is we’re just going to make sure that there’s no livestock title,” she said.
NCBA’s concern is that a livestock title in the farm bill would open up the cattle industry to a wide range of new regulations, including market mandates.
“It’s going to be a little bit of a heavy lift getting this farm bill done,” she said.
NCBA will have to educate new members of Congress and members who have never voted on a farm bill on how important it is for agriculture and producers, she said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.