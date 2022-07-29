sm capitol congress 6.jpg

U.S. Capitol Building.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

RENO, Nev. — With its 2023 Farm Bill policy determined, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s focus now is making sure legislators are aware of its priorities.

“We try to come into these farm bills with very succinct asks, knowing that there’s going to be a lot of other groups out there asking for a lot of different things,” Allison Rivera, NCBA executive director of government affairs, said during the organization's summer business meeting here.

