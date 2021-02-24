Officials with National Cattlemen’s Beef Association have taken some arrows over their optimism about being able to work with the Biden administration but say there is good reason for a bullish outlook.
“We are not looking at this from a Pollyanna viewpoint because we know that there are going to be challenges. There are challenges with every administration,” Colin Woodall, the organization’s CEO, said during NCBA’s Winter Reboot virtual conference on Tuesday.
“But when you look at where we’re at today versus where we were a month into the Obama administration, it is night-and-day difference in the access that we have, the conversations that we have had, and really the reception that we have had from President Biden’s team,” he said.
“At this point and time in the Obama administration, we were pretty well cut out. And we knew it would be an uphill climb, and that proved to be the case,” he said.
Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs, has been through three presidential transitions and said this is the first one to make an aggressive effort to reach out to some groups that might otherwise be closed out.
“We’ve had a really robust dialogue with the Biden White House, with leadership at agencies like USDA and EPA, you know reassurances and additional conversation making it clear that NCBA and the cattle industry have a real firm seat at the table in some of these conversations,” he said.
That doesn’t mean the administration and agencies will do everything NCBA wants or that NCBA is always going to agree with them, but they’ve worked hard to make it clear they want to start solutions at the ground level and with input from the industries that are going to be pivotal in implementing change, he said.
“They’re making it clear that there’s a firm seat for us at the table,” he said.
NCBA has taken full advantage of that with a consistent string of conversations, video chats and phone calls as the new administration and agencies get their hands around the job ahead of them, he said.
There is a freeze on regulations that came out of the Trump administration — with the administration choosing a lighter touch than a rollback — and the outcome of a review of those regulations will probably be a mixed bag, he said.
“Certainly, they’re going to want to leave their impression on a lot of those Trump administration regulatory wins … but there are others where maybe we can find some common ground and help them to see the benefits of some of the rulemakings that have been promulgated over the last couple of years,” he said.
“That’s going to be a big part of our job moving forward … educating and helping them understand where we are now, where we started and perhaps where we’re trying to get to on some of these issues so they work for everybody,” he said.