National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has tried to prevent the listing of the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act, but now that the bird is listed in five states in the Southern Plains, the organization intends to sue the federal government.
“First and foremost, this listing is inappropriate,” said Sigrid Johannes, NCBA associate director of government affairs.
Lesser prairie chickens in the five states are thriving on rangelands and diverse grasslands cultivated by cattle producers, she said.
“They gravitate to the areas where cattle producers are actively working to … cultivate a profile of vegetation that’s beneficial not just to livestock but to the lesser prairie chicken and a great majority of other wildlife species,” she said.
Snaring cattle producers in broad restrictions under the Endangered Species Act is inappropriate, given the work they’re doing to support the habitat the species needs to thrive, she said.
“Second of all, we have particular concerns about how this particular listing was written, and we are worried about the dangerous precedent that this listing could set for other bird species, like the sage grouse,” she said.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in November listed two “distinct population segments” of the species across portions of Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. The southern segments was listed as “endangered” and the northern segment as “threatened.”
“Some of those specific concerns are the fact that we think the line between the northern distinct population segment and the southern distinct population segment is pretty arbitrary. There’s not a whole lot of genomic or geospatial evidence to support the division of these two groups of birds,” she said.
In addition, “the 4(d) rule that’s been written for that Northern DPS is hugely overreaching and really poses a lot of concerns for us about power Fish and Wildlife is giving away to third parties to oversee the way that private landowners graze on their ranches,” she said.
A 4(d) rule can be written for threatened listings and is supposed to allow industries such as agriculture to continue normal activities within reason, protecting them from punitive action for an incidental killing or harassment of the birds. But this rule basically does the opposite, she said.
The rule is saying cattle producers won’t get those protections unless they’re following a grazing management plan that’s been approved by a third party, and Fish and Game has not given a conclusive answer as to who is going to qualify as third parties, she said.
There are a lot of advocacy groups and activists groups that would love to apply to be third parties so they could review grazing plans and shut down cattle operations, she said.
“That’s just absolutely unacceptable from our point of view … far beyond the scope of Fish and Wildlife’s authority. And we think it’s incredibly irresponsible, not just for producers but for the bird,” she said.
Cattle ranchers are arguably the primary and almost only reason the bird thrives in the five states. Cattle producers have been leading the way for decades through voluntary habitat conservation, she said.
