The lesser prairie chicken is at the center of a dispute between ranchers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has tried to prevent the listing of the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act, but now that the bird is listed in five states in the Southern Plains, the organization intends to sue the federal government.

“First and foremost, this listing is inappropriate,” said Sigrid Johannes, NCBA associate director of government affairs.

