The incoming Biden administration's first focus will be on the COVID-19 pandemic, but it also promises to address other issues important to cattle producers, such as healthcare, taxes and climate change.
The first thing to look at is what the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris team will do in the first 100 days, Ethan Lane, National Cattlemen's Beef Association’s vice president of government affairs, said during a webinar Thursday.
“That’s always the metric we look to with the new president,” he said.
“First and foremost, obviously, we expect to hear and see a lot about the COVID-19 pandemic ... the Biden team is promising a renewed engagement on that front,” he said.
They plan to spend a lot of time on the pandemic response, vaccine rollout and additional stimulus relief, with Biden proposing something like a $1.9 trillion package, he said.
“Another issue that we know they’re going to be spending a lot of time on is job creation, as well as the public health job force, manufacturing and research,” he said.
Another is healthcare, which is not a new issue for Democrats, he said.
“Another area we’re intently focused on is the gains we’ve made over the last four years on the tax front are going to come back up for discussion again,” he said.
That’s an area where NCBA is going to have to engage strongly to make sure the Biden team understands the negative consequences to cattle producers and landowners of some of the changes they might be contemplating, he said.
One of the chief changes up for discussion is the estate tax, he said.
“So we’re going to be re-engaging in that conversation. But there’s a lot more … in that suite of issues that we expect that they will want to start talking about and looking for ways to rebalance those taxes more in line with the Democratic platform, he said.
And people should expect climate change to underscore all the discussions and not just in expected areas, such as transportation, he said.
“We are going to be seeing that crop up, we’re going to be seeing references to it throughout the federal system,” he said.
It’s something the Biden team has made very clear in the white papers and documents the transition team has put together, he said.
“That’s something they plan to be very aggressive on and engage in across the federal system,” he said.
The administration is going to get things done through Biden’s Cabinet picks, and there are a lot of President Obama’s alumni both in the transition team and among the Cabinet picks, he said.
“One thing we can tell from these picks is that President-elect Biden and his team are really looking to those people who understand the federal system, who understand the regulatory process and don’t have a ramp-up period or a learning curve when they get to Washington,” he said,
There is a wide range of ideologies in the Biden team, indicative of the larger battle playing out in the Democratic Party between moderates and those pushing for social change. That’s going to be on full display as far as debating among Cabinet members for position in the new administration, he said.
“That’s not always a bad thing. That creates some opportunities for groups like us to make our opinions heard and to find allies in this administration who are looking for ways to make sure that rural America, agriculture and other interests like that are not left by the wayside by some of the pressure from the further left wing of the party, he said.