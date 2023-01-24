ESA prairie chicken (copy) (copy)

A male lesser prairie chicken climbs a sage limb at a breeding area near Follett, Texas. 

 David Crenshaw/Tulsa World via AP

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has filed a Notice of Intent to sue the Department of the Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over listing the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act.

The Fish and Wildlife Service in November listed two “distinct population segments” — known as DPS — of the species across portions of Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

