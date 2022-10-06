Keeping the federal government out of cattle markets, reining in EPA’s attempts to expand jurisdiction over water and preventing the Securities and Exchange Commission from quasi-regulating greenhouse gas emissions are some of the things the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is involved in on Capitol Hill.
After two years of cattle industry debate over the appropriate role of government in cattle markets, USDA is proposing rules under the Packers and Stockyards Act to get government more involved in markets
“This is once again USDA coming in and trying to tell cattle producers how they can and cannot market cattle,” said Colin Woodall, CEO of NCBA.
“But what’s most concerning is just how broad this seems to be. It’s very broad in scope, a little light in details, and anytime you have anything from a federal agency that is so broad in scope and light in details, you have to get worried,” he said during the latest “Beltway Beef” podcast.
"We want the government to stay out of cattle markets," he said.
At the same time, the Packers and Stockyards Act, as it exists today, does a good job, it just needs to be fully enforced, he said.
“That’s what we are focused on. Instead of trying to add more layers to this, let’s enforce what we have, make sure it’s fully staffed,” he said.
If that happened, a lot of the issues popping up in USDA’s proposed rule wouldn’t be as important anymore, he said.
NCBA has also been involved in EPA action to define waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) in regard to what waters are protected under the Clean Water Act. It has filed court documents in U.S. Supreme Court, which is reviewing Sackett v. EPA — a landmark WOTUS case.
“We’re definitely looking for a win on the Sackett side of this,” he said.
A win would really start to poke holes in the concept of WOTUS as envisioned by the Obama administration, he said.
The 2015 WOTUS rule by the Obama administration greatly expanded EPA’s jurisdiction in regulating waters. The Trump administration rolled back that jurisdiction.
The Biden administration is trying to bring back a more expansive WOTUS. A win in the Sackett case would set a healthy precedent to help NCBA fight back against the administration and hopefully any future efforts to expand WOTUS, he said.
NCBA is also pushing back against a proposed rule by the Securities and Exchange Commission that would require publicly traded companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions up and down their supply chain, which would include farms and ranches.
“This is an issue because this is mission creep," he said.
"The Securities and Exchange Commission is not supposed to be regulating greenhouse gasses. But that’s exactly what we are seeing,” he said.
The SEC’s role is to regulate publicly traded companies and the financial transactions between them, he said.
“It’s not to regulate greenhouse gasses. They don’t have the jurisdiction, they don’t have the expertise,” he said.
It’s another agenda-driven action to try to force more greenhouse gas regulations on all segments of the supply chain, he said.
“SEC needs to focus on Wall Street, not on main street,” he said.
