With a new farm bill set for 2023, agriculture has a lot at stake in the midterm congressional elections, and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is keeping an eye on races around the country.
NCBA is expecting Republicans to gain a cushion in the U.S. House that could be a little bigger than Democrats have now, which will bode well for a lot of cattle producers’ priorities, said Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs.
But the action really comes down to the Senate, he said.
“That’s where the big money game is being played,” he said in the latest “Beltway Beef” podcast.
Key races are shaping up in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Nevada and to a lesser extent in Arizona.
Regardless of how the elections turn out, he’s expecting narrow party margins that will make for a pretty balanced Senate Agriculture Committee, he said.
Going into a farm bill, Democrats typically start to load in members from more urban districts that are focused on food assistance programs, he said.
“That’s going to be their priority going into that farm bill process,” he said.
Party control, even with a narrow margin, comes down to the agenda and what’s allowed to move forward, he said.
Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson, R-Pa., is the presumptive chairman of the House Agriculture Committee should the Republicans take control of the House. He is a strong advocate of agriculture and the cattle industry, Lane said.
“That alone is a massive game changer, just empowering him in that position,” he said.
There are also a lot of new candidates from farm country that are looking good in their races. That’s going to bring some new helpful voices for agriculture. And they’ll all want to be on the agriculture committees, he said.
“What we try to remind people is we do business before almost every committee in Washington, so we need help everywhere as well. So we don’t want those members to think it’s Ag Committee or bust,” lane said.
As for the next Congress and the next farm bill, NCBA is expecting a high degree of fiscal conservatism due to extraordinary government spending since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“The farm bill is going to be close to a trillion dollar package at this point. That is going to get a lot of scrutiny. I think it’s really important that we understand just what a big sale job a full farm bill will be with this new Congress,” he said. Farm bills span five years.
NCBA has heard from a lot of incoming freshman Republican members who say they have no interest in voting for a big package, even if they’re from farm states, he said.
“And remember everything in that farm bill costs more than it did the last time we did it,” he said.
Inflation is front and center, and that goes for food prices, conservation programs and disaster assistance program costs. Across the board, everything costs more, he said.
“So not only is this a big ticket anyway, it's an even bigger ticket because of that,” he said.
It’s going to prove to be a really contentious fight, he said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.