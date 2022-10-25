With a new farm bill set for 2023, agriculture has a lot at stake in the midterm congressional elections, and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is keeping an eye on races around the country.

NCBA is expecting Republicans to gain a cushion in the U.S. House that could be a little bigger than Democrats have now, which will bode well for a lot of cattle producers’ priorities, said Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs.

