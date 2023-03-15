Most of Brazil’s beef herd is Bos indicus, a tropical breed adapted to high temperatures. The National Cattlemen's Beef Association is calling on USDA to halt imports of beef from Brazil until that nation's food safety system has been audited.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is suspect of the safety of Brazilian beef, again calling for USDA to suspend imports from the country until the agency conducts a thorough review of its regulatory system.
The concerns stem from Brazil’s repeated failure to report in a timely manner cases of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or BSE. It is commonly referred to as mad cow disease.
Atypical BSE is not a trade-restricted disease, as it’s not like classical BSE, but it is still supposed to be reported to the World Animal Health Organization within 24 hours, said Kent Bacus, NCBA executive director of regulatory affairs.
“But Brazil, unlike the United States and many other countries, continues to delay reporting,” he said in the latest “Beltway Beef” podcast.
Brazil has taken several days, weeks and months to report cases — and even two years in one case, he said.
“So we’ve been very consistent in our requests with USDA to suspend their access until a thorough investigation and audit can be conducted,” he said.
The U.S. has some of the highest standards in the world when it comes to animal health and food safety with strong science-based standards. But it also has to be honest and straightforward in reporting any occurrence of animal disease to have credibility and trust, he said.
“So that’s something that the U.S. does and because of that we’re well respected throughout the world,” he said.
“Which is why so many countries want access to the U.S. Not only is this a good market to sell your product but if you’re good enough for the U.S. market … you’re good enough for pretty much any other market in the world,” he said.
Brazil has access to U.S. markets, but it doesn’t live up to U.S. standards, he said.
“Brazil’s standards, while they may look good on paper, in practice we have a lot of questions, we have a lot of doubts,” he said.
In its latest case of atypical BSE, in January, it took Brazil 35 days to report. Brazil officials have said they need to ship off some of the samples to other laboratories to be tested, he said.
That might be true, but why does it take 35 days; it only takes other counties a matter of hours or just a couple of days, he said.
“So I don’t think there’s a clear justification,” he said.
In addition, the U.S. has had to shut off imports from Brazil due to food safety violations and the country’s rejection rates are significantly higher than a lot of other sources, he said.
Brazil’s delay in reporting atypical BSE cases is unacceptable, he said.
“They don’t have a right to the U.S. market; it’s a privilege. And if you’re not going to … provide an equivalent level of safety and health and be able to back that up through your reputation than you don’t deserve to be here,” he said.
In addition to the atypical BSE case in January, Brazil delayed reporting two cases in 2021 and one case each in 2019, 2014 and 2012.
