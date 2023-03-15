Brazil's beef herd

Most of Brazil’s beef herd is Bos indicus, a tropical breed adapted to high temperatures. The National Cattlemen's Beef Association is calling on USDA to halt imports of beef from Brazil until that nation's food safety system has been audited.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is suspect of the safety of Brazilian beef, again calling for USDA to suspend imports from the country until the agency conducts a thorough review of its regulatory system.

The concerns stem from Brazil’s repeated failure to report in a timely manner cases of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or BSE. It is commonly referred to as mad cow disease.

