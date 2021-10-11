The last few years have been difficult for livestock producers, and they laid out their concerns during a hearing by the House Agriculture Committee on the state of the industry.
Todd Wilkinson, vice president of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and a South Dakota rancher, told the committee cattle production is inherently challenging.
“Even in a good year, the differences between making a profit and a loss depend upon factors outside of the ranchers’ and farmers’ control,” he said.
The past few years have been anything but good, he said.
“As producers struggle to get by, the large meatpackers rake in record-breaking profits, profits that have not been equitably shared with cattle producers,” he said.
The current situation, brought on by COVID, cybersecurity, plant fires and countless other factors has even the most seasoned industry veterans asking for changes, he said.
“Something has to give,” he said.
Because the challenges are so diverse, it’s imperative policymakers remain focused on viable and tenable solutions with vast industry buy-in, he said.
NCBA has been working through the problems and it comes down to four things — price discovery, market transparency, processing capacity and market oversight, he said.
In the price discovery arena, “adequate negotiated trade volumes are critical to our market’s function,” he said.
While they’ve increased due to producers’ efforts, some meatpackers have yet to demonstrate a serious commitment to purchasing cattle on a negotiated basis, he said.
Alternative marketing agreements are important, and NCBA supports their continued use because they fit the unique business models of cattle producers, he said.
“Equally as important is the price discovery derived from direct buyer-seller negotiations,” he said.
As for transparency, cattle producers have benefited from the consistent and timely reports under the Livestock Mandatory Reporting Act. But changes need to be made to increase transparency, he said.
As to capacity, much of the problem in this industry is processing capacity, he said.
“Currently, there is a serious shortage of hook space. The industry could economically accommodate another 5,700 hooks of daily processing capacity,” he said.
Help is needed for new, independent and small operations, he said.
“Look, we understand supply and demand. The problem is demand is excellent, we’re moving record amounts of beef. The issue is the ability to process it,” he said.
“Big supplies forced into a narrow funnel result in the packers exercising too much market control,” he said.
As for market oversight, markets can only function when all participants play by the same rules, he said.
NCBA called on the Department of Justice to investigate the major beef packers in June of 2020 to ensure no anticompetitive behavior has taken place, he said.
“To date, we have not learned the results of that investigation,” he said.
Complex problems rarely have simple solutions. NCBA urges Congress to resist one-size-fits-all policy prescriptions, which might have disastrous consequences, he said.
“Careful consideration must be given to risk-reward, market-influencing laws for hundreds of thousands of American ranchers and millions of beef consumers,” he said.
Lawmakers should adopt a multi-pronged approach to bring relief to cattle producers, transparency to the markets and resiliency to the supply chain, he said.