National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is putting boots on the ground in London to set the stage for a potential trade deal with the United Kingdom.
The strategy is to open up markets and let people decide why they should be buying high-quality U.S. beef, said NCBA President Don Schiefelbein, who has just returned from an NCBA trade mission to London.
“That was the goal, just opening up that door and letting them see for themselves how great this product is and making sure we have free and fair trade,” he said during the latest “Beltway Beef” podcast.
It all starts with relationships. That’s when trust starts to take place, and that trust is needed to dispel myths about U.S. beef production, he said.
Their characterization of U.S. beef production has a lot has to do with what they see in movies, he said.
They think every cattle producer in the U.S. is from a huge Yellowstone-like ranch with thousands upon thousands of cattle managed in what they called corporate feeding or factory farming. Their jaws dropped when the NCBA team pointed out the U.S. production system is primarily family farmers with an average herd size of 40, he said.
“The key is to break these myths, and that’s where relationships really go a long way,” he said.
Another myth lies in grass-fed beef versus corn-fed beef, he said.
“They believe that (U.S.) animals are born in these huge, huge operations and at day number two or three, they are placed into a feedlot to be stuffed with corn for the rest of their lives and that’s why they’re called corn-fed beef,” he said.
The UK’s definition of grass-fed is animals predominately fed grass for most of their lives but fed grain the last six months, he said.
“Their eyes just got huge when we said ‘well that’s how we do it in America.’ In fact, we only do it for five months typically, but nearly identical,” he said.
Animal health and welfare also came up in every conversation. The UK has a system that is nearly identical to the Beef Quality Assurance program in the U.S. They were shocked that BQA has an 85% uptake in the U.S., he said.
“They thought it was just maybe 1 or 2% would be in that BQA or managed that way,” he said.
They were shocked that the U.S. and UK systems have more similarities than they thought, he said.
The key is building relationships on the UK side and at home, relaying to beef producers and USDA what NCBA heard and what is important for trade negotiations, he said.
What was absolutely clear is the UK really wants a trade agreement with the U.S. The U.S. is the one holding it back. The U.S. doesn’t have an agricultural trade negotiator to go over and head this thing up, he said.
“In the meantime, thanks to NCBA we’re continuing those relationships, making sure that once the USDA and our side is ready that we can just jump right in and start nailing out the details and get relations in trade agreements finalized,” he said.