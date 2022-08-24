The National Chicken Council is calling for the withdrawal of USDA’s proposed Transparency in Poultry Grower Contracting and Tournaments rule, saying it would have a devastating financial impact on the U.S. chicken industry.
The organization represents U.S. chicken producers and processors accounting for more than 95% of the chicken sold in the U.S.
The council contends the proposed rule would raise costs and administrative burdens for growers, contribute to higher food prices for consumers and destabilize a successful compensation system for growers.
USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service proposed the rule to increase transparency in poultry-growing contracts, including tournament systems wherein poultry dealers use a ranking system to determine payments among a group of competing growers.
USDA said it has received numerous complaints over the past several years about poultry-growing contracts, and tournament systems in particular.
The proposed rule would require that live poultry dealers — including integrators, who hire farmers to raise chickens — disclose key information regarding the financial returns the grower can expect and information about inputs they receive, including a comparison of inputs received by other growers in the same tournament.
In its comments to USDA, the National Chicken Council said AMS bases the proposed rule in Section 202(a) of the Packers and Stockyards Act, or PSA, which makes it a violation for any live poultry dealer to engage in or use any unfair, unjustly discriminatory or deceptive practice or device.
“However, AMS fundamentally fails to identify how plainly written poultry growing arrangements are unfair, unjustly discriminatory or deceptive,” the council stated.
Instead, AMS attempts to justify the proposed rule by arguing that poultry growing arrangements are “incomplete contracts” ... by revisiting well-worn allusions to vaguely described grievances made by unidentified growers, the council said.
“We question the sufficiency of these statements to support the rulemaking record to begin with. Even if these statements were true, however, they do not establish that Section 202(a) of the PSA authorizes AMS to mandate onerous disclosures as part of the contracting process,” the council said.
The fact that dealers may possess information about their businesses not known to growers and that growers may possess information not known to dealers does not mean that dealings between the parties are unfair or involve deceptive practices, it said.
“Section 202(a) requires that parties not engage in unfair or deceptive practices; it does not require that all parties have the exact same information,” the council said.
To support its position that widespread Section 202(a) violations would occur without the proposed disclosures, AMS provides only vague references to complaints by growers, it said.
“AMS provides no details about these purported complaints, including what specifically they alleged happened, when they were lodged, whether they were substantiated or even how many AMS has received,” the council said.
The long history of rulemaking on this topic has been peppered with allusions to thinly described complaints, but never has AMS provided any detail, it said.
“Even more tellingly, no court has ruled that the current grower compensation system violates Section 202(a), nor has AMS taken enforcement action on this basis despite decades of use,” the council said.
Public comment on the proposed rule closed Aug. 23.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.