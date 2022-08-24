Chickens

The National Chicken Council is challenging a proposed rule on contracting.

The National Chicken Council is calling for the withdrawal of USDA’s proposed Transparency in Poultry Grower Contracting and Tournaments  rule, saying it would have a devastating financial impact on the U.S. chicken industry.

The organization represents U.S. chicken producers and processors accounting for more than 95% of the chicken sold in the U.S.

