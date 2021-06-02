GREELEY, Colo. – JBS USA, a subsidiary of JBS, the world's largest meat processor, announced late Tuesday the company has made "significant progress" in resolving a cyberattack that hit JBS over the weekend.
The cybersecurity attack, believed to come from Russia, impacted operations in North America and Australia, temporarily shutting down or slowing production at several of JBS's largest U.S. processing plants.
Wednesday, according to a company statement, most of the downed JBS lines and facilities are moving back into production.
"Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat," Andre Nogueira, JBS USA's CEO, said in a statement.
The FBI is investigating the attack and the White House is "engaging directly with the Russian government," but JBS said its IT professionals thus far have not found evidence to suggest any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised.
Although the company says its supply lines are ramping up again, it's not yet clear how quickly plants will be able to resume full operations. Some backlog is expected. Market analysts predict this will cause higher retail meat prices and lower live animal prices, but because shutdowns were brief, impacts won't likely be too serious.
JBS controls about 20% to 25% of beef sold nationwide, according to industry estimates, so this week's disrupted production at JBS plants meant fewer overall cattle slaughtered nationwide.
Tuesday, USDA estimated total cattle slaughter at 94,000 head versus 121,000 head the week prior, a 22% decline — in line with JBS's total share of U.S. production.
JBS plants also process pork, chickens and small stock.
USDA Tuesday estimated hog slaughter at 390,000 head versus 485,000 head the week before, a 19.6% decline that's also in line with JBS's pork slaughtering capacity.
Broiler impacts were minimal, with broiler slaughters falling from 22 million to 21 million.
These slaughter numbers are estimates; USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service will tabulate actual numbers in a few weeks once plant inspector reports are completed.
A Wednesday report from the Daily Livestock Report from Steiner Consulting Group, a consulting firm, predicted that although disruptions look serious, impacts probably will not be.
"The disruption may impact spot market pricing for much of the week," the report said.
The report's analysts predicted the cyberattack may also contribute to a temporary drop in live cattle prices and a spike in retail prices, but the attack will probably be just one small factor contributing to this summer's prices. Other factors include inflationary pressures, processing capacity, demand, a recovering foodservice industry and international trade.
Some cattle producers say this week's debacle illustrated how problematic it is to have the meat industry concentrated in the hands of a few major meatpackers.
"The big packers like JBS hold too much power," Brooke Miller, president of the U.S. Cattlemen's Association, told the Capital Press. "Why are we dependent on these foreign multinational corporations for our food?"
JBS is based in Brazil and has operations across the U.S., Australia, Canada, the UK and Mexico.