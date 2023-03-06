USDA is proposing a rule strengthening its requirements for the use of the voluntary “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” labels.
The rule would allow the use of those labels on meat, poultry and egg products only when they are derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the U.S.
The existing rule allows the use of those labels on imported animals slaughtered in the U.S. and imported meat products repackaged or further processed in the U.S.
U.S. Cattlemen’s Association petitioned USDA in 2019 to disallow the label on foreign products and sees the proposed rule as a big win, said Justin Tupper, USCA president.
“It’s something we’ve been working on since before 2019. We’ve been working to close this loophole, and we feel this is definitely a step in the right direction,” he said.
Currently, processors can bring in beef from countries such as Brazil, repackage it and label it as product of the USA. The new proposed rule will stop that, he said.
'A big win'
“That’s why we believe it’s a big win for the consumer and the producer,” he said.
However, cattle or product can still be brought in from anther country and receive the USDA inspected label.
“That’s a tough one. It’s not exactly deception, but it’s just been one of those things the consumer sees and thinks it’s a product of the U.S.,” he said.
Those products need to be USDA inspected because they need to be safe, but consumers are confused by the USDA label.
“People believe when it has the USDA stamp it’s from the U.S., and that is just not the case,” he said.
That’s why USCA wants mandatory country-of-origin labeling, known as MCOOL, he said.
The World Trade Organization ruled the U.S. requirement of MCOOL for beef and pork constituted an unfair trade practice, and Congress repealed MCOOL for those meats in 2015. It is still in place for several other food products such as chicken and seafood.
“We believe there’s ways to figure it out and make sure consumers get the safe products they want to have. … I think it’s something that needs to be revisited,” he said.
U.S. Grassfed Association and Farm Action also petitioned USDA over the label and applaud the proposed rule. They are also calling for MCOOL.
Still flawed
National Cattlemen’s Beef Associated also petitioned USDA to change the "Product of USA" requirements.
“There is no question that the current ‘Product of USA’ label for beef is flawed, and it undercuts the ability of U.S. cattle producers to differentiate U.S. beef in the marketplace,” said Kent Bacus, NCBA executive director of government.
But simply adding born, raised and harvested requirements to an already broken label will fail to deliver additional value to cattle producers, and it will undercut true voluntary, market-driven labels that benefit cattle producers, he said.
“We cannot afford to replace one flawed government label with another flawed government label,” he said.
There are a lot of questions on how the rule would be implemented, whether it would be trade compliant, how it would be enforced, how it would benefit U.S. producers and whether consumer confusion would exist, he said.
“We think all claims should be voluntary but they have to be verified,” he said.
There’s been a lot of inconsistency with the current label, and generic labels are hard to track. NCBA’s suggestion all along has been to get rid of the ‘Product of USA’ label, he said.
Labels effective?
Surveys and USDA’s cost benefit analysis shows there’s not a significant return on investment for origin labeling, he said.
But if there really is market potential, the claims need to be verified through a third-party process-verified program so there’s accountability, he said.
“I have yet to see through this proposed rule how this would be accomplished,” he said.
NCBA’s efforts for the past few years have focused on addressing those issues, he said.
The North American Meat Institute, representing processors, is staunchly opposed, saying it will cost U.S. consumers and businesses billions of dollars because processors will have to segregate cattle, hogs and meat from other countries.
In addition, the labeling rule is broader than the repealed MCOOL because it also includes processed products and products intended for foodservice, the Meat Institute contends.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.