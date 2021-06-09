Lawmakers are turning up the heat on the Department of Justice over its investigation of the four largest meatpackers.
The investigation, which began in May 2020, is focused on whether anticompetitive practices have led to the disparity between the prices of live cattle and wholesale beef.
“We understand that a thorough investigation can take many months, but it concerns us that farmers, ranchers and the packers themselves have all been left with little direction since the CIDs (civil investigation demands) were issued,” the lawmakers said in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Led by Reps. Michael Guess, R-Miss., and Darren Soto, D-Fla., the bipartisan letter signed by 50 other members of Congress requested updates or a final report on the investigation.
“As you may know, the price for live cattle in the United States has decreased in the last several years, forcing many small operators to make difficult decisions as they strive to stay in business and keep their farms operational,” the lawmakers said.
“Yet, at the same time, the price of boxed beef has increased significantly, raising consumer prices and widening the gap between live cattle prices — which is a concern for ranchers and consumers alike,” they said.
The disparity has been widened by the pandemic and the labor shortages in processing facilities due to enhanced government benefits, resulting in continued food supply-chain disruption, they said.
“These challenges reinforce the need to ensure that our nation’s farmers, ranchers and producers operate in transparent markets, which in turn helps feed American families. We ask that the DOJ continue its attentiveness to this matter and provide updates of findings to ensure confidence in our commodity markets,” they said.
The letter is the latest in a groundswell of lawmaker attention to the issue of meatpacker control and price disparity.
Last week, a bipartisan group of 28 House and Senate lawmakers sent DOJ a letter saying it’s time for the government to determine whether the “stranglehold” the large meatpackers have in the processing market violates U.S. antitrust laws.
In May, 16 representatives and senators sent a letter to DOJ urging it to continue or conclude its investigation into the meatpackers’ actions during the 2019 fire at a Tyson plant and during the pandemic.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association thanked Guess and Soto for adding their leadership to the effort pushing DOJ to complete its investigation.
“The growing motivation in Congress to hasten the conclusion of the DOJ investigation and take action on the issues plaguing our industry’s marketplace is the result of grassroots consensus among cattle producers,” said Ethan Lane, NCBA vice president of government affairs.
“Across the country, in sale barns and state affiliate meetings, we’re hearing the same frustration from our members — no matter how the pendulum swings, the leverage always seems to be on the side of the packers,” he said.