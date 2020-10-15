BOISE — A top U.S. Bureau of Land Management official says policymakers, agencies and the public can do more to help prevent and suppress the vicious wildfires that have plagued California, Oregon and other Western states this year.
“It’s critically important to reduce the fuels that are out there,” William Perry Pendley, BLM’s deputy director of policy and programs, said at an Oct. 15 news conference at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.
A total of 45,886 fires had burned more than 8.3 million acres of federal land this year as of Oct. 15, compared to a 10-year average of about 6.3 million acres, NIFC reported. Wildfire personnel number 14,196, down from a record-high 32,727 on Sept. 19.
The Trump administration has prioritized reducing wildfire fuels, using thinning and other strategies to treat about 846,000 acres in fiscal 2019 and more than 900,000 acres this year.
More work is needed on forests and rangelands, Pendley said. The West this year has had large, quickly growing fires — driven by high winds in rugged terrain — despite initial-attack success and some earlier reduction of hazardous fuels.
The Trump administration last summer reworked much of the National Environmental Policy Act. NEPA had required environmental analyses, consideration of alternatives and public participation and comment for many projects.
Now, a categorical exclusion can exempt proposed thinning projects from formal environmental assessments and impact-statement requirements if the actions are found not to have a significant impact on the environment.
Pendley said the NEPA changes and categorical exclusions could be used to greater effect in land-management planning “so you don’t have five-, 10-, 15- and 20-year waiting periods for projects to move forward.”
For example, work could start sooner on projects where there is a consensus that hazardous fire fuels should be reduced.
Longer, more destructive wildfire seasons continue to challenge land agencies. Developing and advancing land-management plans must balance goals and interests ranging from reducing fire risk and sustaining traditional industries to maintaining habitat and water quality.
“It’s challenging to BLM,” Pendley said. While many federal agencies can focus narrowly, “we have to do multiple things.” Managing for a sustained yield for grazing allotments and for multiple uses on federal lands are examples.
He said that while the public must do a better job in helping to prevent fires, many of which are human-caused, other tools are available. BLM range consultants survey and assess lands for drought and fire risk.
“And there are opportunities to fold fire decisions into every decision,” Pendley told Capital Press. Project-planning documents from the outset could address managing grazing lands, regulating rights-of-way and managing roads.
Pendley, recently the subject of controversy about his BLM position as acting BLM director, was in Boise partly to help celebrate NIFC’s 50th anniversary.