sm chicken.jpg

More bird flu has been found in backyard flocks in Central Oregon.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press File

BEND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture is expanding a regional quarantine around Bend, limiting the movement of poultry and poultry products after confirming another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza. 

On July 19, ODA and the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service detected bird flu in a non-commercial backyard flock of about 40 ducks and chickens, marking the fourth case in Deschutes County and ninth case statewide. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you