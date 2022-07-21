BEND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture is expanding a regional quarantine around Bend, limiting the movement of poultry and poultry products after confirming another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza.
On July 19, ODA and the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service detected bird flu in a non-commercial backyard flock of about 40 ducks and chickens, marking the fourth case in Deschutes County and ninth case statewide.
Because the farm sold eggs, it is classified as poultry rather than a backyard flock by federal definitions, requiring an expansion of the quarantine that was first established July 12.
Birds on the property were also euthanized to prevent further spreading the disease.
The quarantined area — which already encompassed the city of Bend and outlying areas — has now been extended by about seven miles through the middle of Redmond, including the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.
Dr. Ryan Scholz, state veterinarian for ODA, said additional surveillance will not be completed in time for the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo, scheduled for Aug. 3-7. He is working with Deschutes County 4-H on a plan that will allow participants to exhibit and sell market birds.
However, a show for breeding birds will not be possible.
A regional quarantine for bird flu covering part of Lane County in the Willamette Valley was issued May 17 and lifted June 7.
ODA says there is no immediate public health concern due to bird flu, and the disease does not affect poultry meat or eggs, which remain safe to eat.
Commercial poultry farmers and backyard flock owners should increase biosecurity to protect their birds, such as limiting visitors, cleaning and disinfecting equipment, keeping domesticated and wild birds separated and watching closely for signs of illness.
Symptoms in poultry may include diarrhea, incoordination, lethargy, coughing, sneezing and sudden death.
As of July 21, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports bird flu has infected more than 40.1 million poultry in 37 states, as well as 1,890 wild birds in 44 states. Only one case of human transmission has been reported, at a commercial farm in Colorado.
To report possible cases of bird flu in domestic birds, call ODA at 503-986-4711. For wild birds, call the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at 866-968-2600, or email Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.
