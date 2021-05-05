Organizers of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival are planning a new permanent monument to honor the sheep industry, ranchers, herders and their 150-plus years of history in the Wood River Valley and Idaho.
The festival’s board of directors plans to unveil and dedicate “The Good Shepherd” monument in Hailey on Oct. 9 during the festival’s milestone 25th anniversary event Oct. 6-10.
The monument will be installed on the landscape strip at Roberta McKercher Park facing Highway 75 in Hailey.
The monument, by sculptor Danny D. Edwards of Danny Edwards Bronzes, will consist of 11 life-sized bronze sculptures featuring eight sheep, a sheepherder, a horse and a dog. It will be a replication of existing sculptures in Hagerman, Idaho.
“We have dreamed of bringing something like this to the community for many years,” said John Peavey, festival cofounder and board president.
“This unique tribute is made possible, in part, due to a generous gift from the Estate of Patricia Lane,” he said.
“But the majority of the monument costs will be covered through fundraising efforts that are currently underway, including engraved pavers and sponsorships. So we encourage all those who love sheep to contribute to this lasting legacy,” he said.
The monument pavers, engraved with the donor’s personalized text, range in price from $125 to $1,500, depending on size.
Monument sponsorships for individuals and businesses are available at levels from $2,500 to $10,000, although gifts of any amount are welcome.
The first round of pavers — for this year’s unveiling — needs to be ordered by May 31.
For more details and information on how to contribute to the monument, visit: www.trailingofthesheep.org/monument