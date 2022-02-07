Don Schiefelbein, a central Minnesota seedstock breeder and cattle feeder, became the new NCBA president during the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention, held last week in Houston.
Schiefelbein and his family operate Schiefelbein Farms, a diversified farming operation in Kimball, Minn.
“I’m very fortunate to have been involved in the cattle industry through several different avenues and have seen the positive results when people come together,” Schiefelbein said in a press release.
“As NCBA’s incoming president, I will continue bringing people together for the benefit of the industry,” he said.
Before returning to the family farm, Schiefelbein served as the executive director of the American Gelbvieh Association and previously worked for the North American Limousin Association after graduating from Texas A&M University.
He has a long history of industry service, most recently in the role as chairman of NCBA’s beef industry long-range planning committee. He has also held several positions on committees and the board of directors of the American Angus Association. He is a past president of the Minnesota Cattlemen’s Association.
As he looks to his year as NCBA president, Schiefelbein is serious about helping lead NCBA’s fight for policies and a business climate that supports cattle producing families.
“To me, I just sit in awe of how many people have the opportunity to do something they love to do and would love to do every day with their family by their side. There's just not many places in this world that gives you that opportunity,” he said.
Schiefelbein plans to focus on several priorities, including ensuring NCBA members’ voices are heard as the organization continues to grow, uniting its membership and making sure NCBA is at the forefront of issues that impact the cattle industry to protect producer interests.
He also plans to continue the organization’s focus on producer profitability and build upon the work in the sustainability space to create opportunities for members and their ability to pass on their operations to the next generation.
The 2022 NCBA officer team, approved by the NCBA board of directors, also took office at this year’s convention.
Todd Wilkinson of South Dakota was named president-elect, and Mark Eisele of Wyoming was elected vice president.
Nebraska rancher Buck Wehrbein was elected chairman of the NCBA policy division, and stocker/backgrounder Gene Copenhaver of Virginia was elected policy vice chairman.
Brad Hastings of Texas and Clark Price of North Dakota were elected as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the NCBA federation division.