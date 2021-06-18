United Food and Commercial Workers Local 304A, which represents nearly 3,000 South Dakota food workers, announced on Friday a new agreement with Smithfield for workers at its Sioux Falls pork plant.
UFCW 304A and the union’s members successfully secured pay increases and expanded benefits for workers at the plant. The boost in pay represents a strong investment in these workers who are essential to protecting the food supply chain in South Dakota and across the country, UFCW said in a press release.
“Today’s new contract for Smithfield meatpacking workers in Sioux Falls provides the strong pay and benefits that these brave men and women have earned on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said B.J. Motley, president of Local 304.
“In the past year, these South Dakota essential workers put their own health at risk every day to keep our food supply secure,” he said.
“With this new contract, meatpacking workers are sending a powerful message that it is time for every company in the industry to step up and recognize the incredible sacrifices made and danger faced by these frontline workers who helped millions of Americans put food on the table during this health crisis,” he said.
The union workers voted to reject Smithfield’s contract on June 3 and voted to strike on June 7.
On June 17, they approved a new contract, which includes a base rate of $18.75; a $520 bonus; the option of a leave of absence of between 1 and 3 weeks; and keeping a 15-minute break period.
In April 2020, an outbreak of COVID-19 hit workers in the plant. Four workers died and nearly 1,300 were infected. Later that year, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Smithfield for failing to protect employees from exposure to the virus at the plant.