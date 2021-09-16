The North American Meat Institute, representing meat and poultry processors, is hitting back at the Biden administration’s claims that processors are responsible for the higher price of beef, pork and poultry in grocery stores.
The administration accused processors of generating record profits during the pandemic at the expense of consumers, farmers and ranchers.
Last week, the administration released a study and held a White House briefing — featuring USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack — on concentration in the processing industry and proposals to address it.
The Meat Institute said Vilsack’s transparent attempts to “scapegoat” the meat and poultry industry will not help consumers.
“The administration cannot ignore the fundamental principles of supply and demand,” said Julie Anna Potts, the Meat Institute's president and CEO.
Vilsack refuses to acknowledge what Americans are experiencing firsthand, she said.
“The effects of COVID and lack of labor are hurting consumers, and nothing proposed by the secretary of agriculture on the structure of the meat and poultry industry will help families struggling to pay for groceries,” she said.
Potts sent a letter to Vilsack on Tuesday saying she was disappointed he failed to acknowledge the array of market forces affecting retail prices.
A recent report on food prices by USDA’s Economic Research Service examined beef, pork and poultry prices and “never identified industry structure as a price driver,” she said.
She pointed out the report said “high feed costs, increased demand and changes in the supply chain have driven up prices for wholesale beef and dairy.”
“Further, ERS identified economy-wide price inflation, confirming that consumer price inflation is far broader than meat and poultry products,” she said.
She also cited other government reports that pinned 2020 food-price inflation on pandemic-related shifts in consumption and supply-chain disruptions, and more recently economic recovery and government social benefits.
Rising input costs for processors is another factor, as noted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, she said
Those costs included natural gas, corn, wheat, slaughter steers and heifers and corrugated recycled paper, according to the agency.
She also noted labor shortages that affect processing lines, warehouses, maintenance and other critical jobs in the supply chain.
“Unfortunately, at the press conference the challenges of labor shortages were never acknowledged,” she said.
She also noted that none of the agricultural economists testifying at Senate and House Agriculture Committee hearings last summer suggested consumer price inflation was linked to the structure of the meat and poultry industry.
Over the past three months, Meat Institute staff met with White House and USDA officials, and not once did those officials “suggest consumer prices were rising because of industry structure,” she said.
She also pointed out the meat and poultry processing industry has a significant downstream economic impact for U.S. agriculture, with meat animals being the major users of forage, feed grains, protein meal from oil seeds and distillers’ grains.
She also noted ERS described meat and poultry supply chains as “efficient,” with Americans spending an average of 8.6% of their disposable income on food in 2020.
“Before the administration attempts to recreate the animal agriculture industry, it is prudent to look back and acknowledge the benefits that flow from the food supply chains as they exist,” she said.