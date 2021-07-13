Smithfield Foods has appointed Shane Smith, a two-decade veteran of the company, as president and chief executive officer.
He will succeed Dennis Organ, who is stepping down for personal reasons.
Prior to becoming chief strategy officer, Smith served as executive vice president of Smithfield's European operations. In this capacity, he spent much of the last decade in Europe, overseeing the company's operations, capital investments, expansion into new markets and mergers and acquisitions abroad.
Today, Smithfield's European operations encompass nearly 18,000 employees, 21 processing facilities, 58 company-owned farms, and over 1,000 contract farms in five countries.
Smith's extensive experience with both Smithfield's European and U.S. businesses will aid the company in further establishing more robust and strategic global collaboration to franchise best practices across the company's expansive footprint, the company said in a press release.
"I am honored to serve as Smithfield's next president and CEO and lead an incredible team of more than 63,000 people who all work together to provide families worldwide with wholesome, safe and affordable food,” Smith said.
Smith was hired as a financial analyst by Smithfield in 2003. He was promoted to director of financial reporting in 2008 and then to international controller for Smithfield's international business in 2010. From 2012 until 2018, he served as vice president and chief financial officer of Smithfield Europe and as president of Smithfield Romania.
In 2019, Smith became executive vice president of European operations. In late 2020, he was promoted to his prior role of chief strategy officer, where he helped develop, execute and sustain the company's efforts to achieve growth through its own resources and mergers and acquisitions. He oversaw the company's hog farming operations, as well as Smithfield Renewables, the platform that unifies Smithfield's carbon reduction initiatives.
Smithfield has been owned by Hong Kong-based WH Group since 2013.