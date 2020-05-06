A week after President Trump ordered meat processing plants to stay open during COVID-19, the industry continues to stumble through plant closures, production losses and outbreaks.
As of May 5, according to health data, there have been at least 10,800 positive cases tied to meatpacking facilities nationwide, 45 worker deaths (0.4%) and 38 plant closures.
Farms and consumers are feeling the hit. According to the National Pork Producers Council, hogs are being culled. Derrell Peel, extension livestock marketing specialist at Oklahoma State University, said beef production last week was only 60% of normal. And Wendy’s, known for its slogan “Where’s the beef?,” can’t seem to answer that question. Financial firm Stephens Inc. found one in five Wendy’s restaurants is out of beef.
But in the West, most meat processors have managed to stay open or reopen.
Health authorities say those plants quickest to work with health professionals and agencies have had the most success.
Tyson Foods
Tuesday, Tyson Foods, the world’s second-largest meat processor, announced it would resume limited operations for its meat-packing plant in Walla Walla County, Wash. The plant had closed temporarily April 23 after 247 employees, or 18% of its workforce, tested positive for COVID-19, according to Walla Walla County.
Two of these workers died, according to funeral home records.
A circulating petition from Change.org has more than 5,000 signatures to stop the plant from reopening. Health officials say the plant has sufficient measures in place to reopen. But when the first round of infections hit, officials say, Tyson was not ready.
“It took about a week before we were notified of a case there,” said Meghan DeBolt, director of Walla Walla County Department of Community Health. “By that time, it was too late.”
The health department worked with Tyson to mass screen and test employees.
DeBolt said Tyson, with plants across the U.S., was not up-to-date with Washington’s standards. The USDA and Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I), which were supposed to monitor the plants, Debolt said, didn’t swing into action until “the last minute.” And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) didn’t release meat plant guidelines until April 26.
Now, with better infrastructure in place, DeBolt said she is more hopeful about the future.
Tyson has made sweeping changes: checking employees’ temperatures, supplying facial coverings, building workstation barriers, enforcing social distancing and providing a mobile health clinic.
Tyson also doubled its bonus for employees, contingent on work attendance. Although Tyson said the bonus was intended as a “thank you,” many employees told health workers they felt they were being paid off.
The company now offers financial assistance for those who can’t come to work and increased disability coverage.
Communication is key during this time, said DeBolt. More than 11 languages are spoken at the Tri-Cities plant, so translation is critical.
Foster Farms
Foster Farms, a California-based chicken and turkey processor, has had positive COVID-19 cases at two of its facilities, health data show.
Late April, Foster Farms reported one employee at a Fresno, Calif., plant tested positive.
At a Foster Farms plant in Kelso, Wash., 16 workers tested positive in April. Cowlitz County Deputy Health Officer Steven Krager said he immediately worked with the plant to improve social distancing and safety features.
“Social distancing is important outside of work as well,” said Ira Brill, director of communications for Foster Farms.
Break rooms and cars, said Brill, are where socializing happens. Because the majority of the plant’s employees carpool to work, Brill said, “we’re doing our best to discourage that.”
The plant remains open.
Agri Beef
Late March, Yakima Health District’s hotline received 13 phone calls from Agri Beef (AB) workers asking if their Washington Beef plant in Toppenish, one of the Northwest’s largest beef processors, might be a point of exposure.
Once COVID-19 was confirmed on-site, the plant was quick to partner with the Yakima Health District and the University of Washington Medical Center.
The plant has confirmed 38 COVID-19 cases, including one death and two hospitalizations, but health professionals say its newly implemented practices slowed the spread.
In addition to safety measures taken by other companies, AB also posted memos to keep employees updated, installed hand sanitizing stations, approved construction of an expanded break rooms and sent all employees over 65 or with high-risk underlying health conditions home, with pay, for the remainder of the Washington Stay At Home order.
Jay Theiler, executive director of marketing for Agri Beef, said the plant is now operating at 70-80% normal capacity.
Other processors
Cargill Meat Solutions, according to public statements, closed plants in Pennsylvania and reduced operations in Colorado, but its Western operations remain open.
Smithfield Foods has closed plants in South Dakota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Illinois and Nebraska, but Western operations remain open.
JBS USA, a leading beef and pork processor, has faced outbreaks in Colorado and Nebraska. But in California, JBS appears to have no reported cases.
Keeping abreast of what’s happening in meat plants, agricultural leaders say, is critical for farmers. And health professionals say knowing what companies are doing may give both inspiration and help in avoiding pitfalls.
“I hope hearing what others have done will better equip producers and processors,” said DeBolt, Washington health professional. “Whatever your business — don’t wait until you have 100 cases. The earlier the intervention, the better. We can’t rely on hope.”