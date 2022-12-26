CANBY, Ore. — A small Oregon meat plant is using a USDA grant to track livestock electronically from the farm to the meat package.

Last year, USDA awarded a $661,000 Local Food Promotion Program grant to a Canby-based facility called Marks Meat, which works with 60 ranches annually and produces meat under the brand Revel Meat Co. The plant had to match 25% of the grant.

