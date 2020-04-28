Tyson Foods’ beef processing plant in Pasco, Wash., is the latest to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has temporarily halted production at the plant to test more than 1,400 employees.
Despite taking protective measures to keep employees safe, the decision to halt operations was made due to worker absenteeism and community concerns, the company stated in a press release.
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union is calling on the Trump administration to prioritize safety actions in the meatpacking industry including increased testing of workers, access to personal protective equipment, halting line speed waivers, mandating social distancing and isolating workers with symptoms or those testing positive for COVID-19.
UFCW has identified 13 facilities that have closed at some point in the pandemic, impacting 24,500 workers and reducing pork slaughter capacity by 25% and beef slaughter capacity by 10%.
The tally of closures by the online newsletter Food Dive is higher — 18 beef and pork plants and three poultry plants. Of those, 11 remained closed on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued guidelines to help protect workers from the spread of COVID-19 in packing plants.
“Worker safety is the first priority for the meat and poultry industry,” Sarah Little, vice president of communications at the North American Meat Institute, said.
The industry has and will continue to implement the CDC and OSHA guidance. Those measures include testing, temperature checks, face coverings, social distancing of employees where possible and more, she said.
To support employees, many NAMI members are raising pay, offering bonuses, providing paid sick leave and increasing health benefits, she said.
Meat plants are part of the nation’s critical infrastructure and must keep operating. Taking a meat or poultry plant offline creates a serious bottleneck in the food supply chain, she said.
“Each meat and poultry facility has a vital role in feeding American families. The decision to continue suspending any operation has serious consequences for the nation’s food supply,” she said.
Consequently, if worker safety is assured, plants need to be reopened immediately, she said.
The effects of meat and poultry facilities closing are devastating for livestock producers and poultry growers. The emotional and economic consequences for hog farmers are especially severe right now. They are faced with euthanizing tens of thousands of pigs, perhaps more, in their care because there is nowhere to send them to be harvested, she said.
The cost of this tragic waste is especially dire when millions of Americans are without work and are forced to rely on food banks already experiencing shortages, she said.
In addition, meat and poultry plants often are in rural communities where they are the biggest employer. Decisions to close these facilities cripple the larger agricultural economic community, she said.
“The meat and poultry industry is doing everything possible to avoid this devastating outcome,” she said.