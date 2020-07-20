Meat industry leaders say recovery from COVID-19 won't be easy.
Don Close, senior vice president of animal protein at Rabo AgriFinance, estimated 1 million U.S. cattle are still in backlog because of plant closures, which he predicted wouldn't be "cleaned up" until the fourth quarter of this year.
"From my years in the industry, I've never seen an occasion when we've had a backlog of cattle cleaned up as early as predicted," he said.
Cattle producers say they are striving to slow animals' weight gain by changing rations and increasing forage. But ranchers, especially in the West, say they're worried about fall grazing because of the combination of severely dry conditions and more cattle needing forage.
The pork sector, experts say, is now operating at 95% pre-pandemic capacity, but the trouble is far from over.
"The biggest issue now is that a significant number of hogs remain backed up on farms. Our producers remain in crisis mode," said Jim Monroe, spokesman for the National Pork Producers Council.
Economist Steve Meyer, in a Monday conference call, estimated U.S. producers now have about 1.1 million head of hogs backlogged, which may grow to 2.5 million by December.
To buy time, he said, growers are feeding pigs less protein and providing additional space.
Industry groups are supporting the U.S. Senate's Relief for Producers Act of 2020, which would compensate producers for euthanized or donated animals, increase animal health funding and qualify producers for emergency aid.
Poultry producers in the West have fared better through the pandemic than in the rest of the U.S.
Researchers say that is because Western producers only supply about 10% of their production to restaurants. Most U.S. poultry producers have 40 to 60% of their business in foodservice.
Western poultry producers estimate they are now functioning at 90% capacity, but they still have their share of challenges.
Bill Mattos, president of the California Poultry Federation, said the costs of equipment, testing and investments at meat plants have hurt financially. He estimated Western industry profits will be down 30% this year.
"I think our sales are OK, but the costs of doing business and the backlog on getting test results back are terrible," he said.
Lamb was hard-hit because, according to industry data, about 50% of American lamb went to foodservice pre-pandemic, most to fine dining.
Industry revenue is now up about 15%, but producers are still worried.
Megan Wortman, executive director of the American Lamb Board, said lamb companies have pivoted to direct-to-consumer and lamb sales at farmers markets across the U.S. are booming.
A "perk" of COVID-19, Wortman said, is retail scanner data show many consumers purchased lamb in the grocery store for the first time, likely because more people are cooking at home. Wortman said she hopes this will lead to more long-term customers.
But the overall lamb industry is wobbling.
"It's going to be a slow recovery for us," said Wortman. "And I think that's true for the whole meat industry."